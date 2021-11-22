Injured Lightning star Brayden Point out indefinitely

Tampa Bay Lightning star center Brayden Point will be sidelined indefinitely with an upper body injury, the team announced during Sunday night’s game against the Minnesota Wild.

Point was injured in Saturday’s 5-3 loss against the New Jersey Devils. He crashed hard into the wall in the third period after tripping and immediately grabbed his left shoulder and collarbone.

A penalty was given to the Lightning. Point took it and hit the crossbar before the game was over.

Point did not participate in the warm-ups prior to Sunday’s game against Minnesota and was not in the lineup. Tampa Bay announced in the first period that Point will be sidelined indefinitely.

Point has seven goals and six assists in 16 games this season.

Point signed an eight-year extension worth $76 million in July. The deal begins with the 2022-23 season and will keep Point under contract through the 2029-30 season.

The 25-year-old Point was a key cog in Tampa Bay’s back-to-back Stanley Cup championship teams. He has 146 goals and 177 assists (323 points) in 367 games over five seasons with the Lightning.

Point’s playoff performance has never been better, as he scored the most post-season goals — 14 both times — in the NHL in each of the past two campaigns. In total, Point has 36 goals and 37 assists in 67 postseason games.

