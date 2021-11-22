Win Over Knicks Indicates Bulls Have Gone From Show Dogs To Guard Dogs

The talent difference has not mattered much to the Knicks coached by Tom Thibodeau in recent seasons.

It’s almost as if the Knicks had accepted that the Bulls had a more gifted roster on paper, but also one that was a little soft. The Bulls were show dogs.

But the Knicks learned on Sunday that that is no longer the case. Thanks to an intimidating defense from the start, the undersized Bulls ended a three-game losing streak at the hands of Thibodeau and the Knicks with a 109-103 win.

Is the Bulls physique and toughness where coach Billy Donovan wants it? Not yet, but it’s coming. And beating the Knicks showed that.

I think we’ve made progress, Donovan said. I think one of the things for us, especially with [center Nikola Vucevic] because we were out, we were undersized at the center spot at times. In terms of competing and fighting, I feel like we’ve gotten better in that area over the year. Do I think there is room for improvement? Do I think we can be more consistent and better? Yes I do.

The Bulls started the game defensively with a bark and a bite, but let things slip a bit in the third quarter before being resilient enough to play winning basketball in crunch time to improve to 12-5.

Meanwhile, the news of Vucevics’ return was also good. Donovan said he had approved the testing aspect of the coronavirus health and safety protocols and now must go through cardiovascular testing before he can return.

That could happen sometime this week.

He’s out of his isolation, Donovan said. All hell is cleared up when the doctors feel comfortable that he’s been through it all.

The fact that the Bulls went 4-2 without him says a lot, especially the style in which they did it. That could be seen on dsiplay from the opening tip, when Donovan chose to go with feisty guard Alex Caruso against Knick’s powerforward Julius Randle, despite the obvious size difference.

Randle went 5-for-7 from the field in the first half, but also made five turnovers as Caruso harassed him at every opportunity.

To be a great defender you have to have great feet, and he has great feet, Donovan said of Caruso. He’s physical, he’s not afraid to stick his nose in it, and he’s smart. He has all the tools.

However, the Bulls did not make it easy on themselves in the third quarter. The Knicks went on a 13-3 run midway through the quarter to take a 74-72 lead.

But thanks to Coby White making some important three-pointers in the fourth, and Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan continuing to play closers from the free-throw line, the Bulls passed Knicks and never looked back. DeRozan and LaVine together made eight free throws in a row to keep the Knicks chasing late.

Everyone could use a game like [Sunday], especially when coming out of injury, White said of his performance after a five-month hiatus from shoulder surgery. I’m just trying to find my way.

DeRozan finished with 31 points and LaVine with 21.