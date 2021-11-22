Ashes 2021: Tim Paine sexting scandal delays release of Cricket 22 video game, Big Ant Studios cricket news

The fallout from Tim Paine’s sexting scandal is being felt far and wide, forcing the video game industry to act as well.

The Cricket 22 The video game release date has been postponed in response to the sexting scandal involving Australian wicketkeeper Tim Paine.

On Friday, Paine stepped down as Australian test captain after it was revealed that he had sent a former Cricket Tasmania employee a “d*** pic” and a series of lewd messages on the eve of the 2017/18 Ashes series.

Cricket Australia’s integrity unit reportedly investigated the sexually charged messages after Paine was appointed Test Captain in March 2018, but no action was taken for failing to violate the organisation’s code of conduct.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, newly appointed CA chairman Richard Freudenstein admitted that the organization should have disclosed the sexting scandal earlier.

“I recognize that the decision clearly sent the wrong message to the sport, the community and Tim that this type of behavior is acceptable or without serious consequences,” Freudenstein said.

“The Australian cricket captain’s role must be performed to the highest standards.

“Based on the facts as they are now, the Cricket Australia board would not have made that decision today.”

In response to the scandal, Melbourne-based video game developer Big Ant Studios has been forced to shut down the Cricket 22 release date seven days so it can redesign the cover, which originally featured Paine and Australian woman captain Meg Lanning.

The long-awaited sequel to Cricket 19 was initially scheduled for release on November 25, but has been delayed to December 2.

“We know you’re excited to get your hands on Cricket 22 – The Official Game Of The Ashes,” Big Ant Studios said in a statement Monday.

“We’re just as excited to bring the game to you as the team has worked incredibly hard to create what we believe to be our biggest title yet.

“Unfortunately, factors beyond our control have forced us to update the album cover, other images and team listings. There was a Critical Day 1 Patch that players need to enjoy the full Cricket 22 experience which therefore had to be withdrawn. The new patch won’t be ready for release until December 2.

“As a result, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the release of the game by a week for all platforms, both physical and digital. This is the first time Big Ant Studios has ever had to delay a game release, but we’re in an unprecedented position. Everyone at Big Ant Studios would like to thank our fans and supporters for understanding our need to do this, to ensure the game is the most complete and authentic cricket experience possible.

“We will update you shortly with more details. In the meantime, circle December 2 on the calendar! We can’t wait to see you out there on the pitch.”

Big Ant Studios CEO Ross Symons said: 9News: “The covers of our games have traditionally featured, with equal prominence, the Australian captains of the men and women.

“While Tim has put down his captaincy, Cricket 22 cover will be changed on all digital storefronts.”

Cricket 22 will be released in early December on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Paine and his wife Bonnie talked about the sexting saga in an extended interview with the Herald Sun on Sunday.

The 36-year-old cricketer, who has two children with Bonnie, said texting the Cricket Tasmania employee started out as normal communication, “but then it turned into a flirty exchange that should never have happened”.

When asked why he took it to the next level, he replied, “Maybe it’s as simple as stupidity? Or an inflated ego? Whether you feel needed or wanted, be flattering.

‘Or that it was dangerous or risky? I don’t know, I’m not sure. But I know I wish I hadn’t, and it will be a lifetime of regret that I did.”

Paine denied any physical relationship with the woman.

The wicketkeeper admitted he was always afraid the media would break the story and it had been a stressful time reliving the incident after he and Bonnie resolved their issues.

“I feel terrible, to be honest. Even though Bonnie and I have known all this for three years, it’s very disturbing and unsettling to play it out like this, and I’m really embarrassed,” Paine said.

“I feel sick for Bonnie and for my family more than anything.”

Paine will represent the Tasmanian second XI in a four-day game against South Australia’s second XI starting Monday before traveling to Queensland to join the test squad.

“When you’re going through tough times, you want to be around your friends and do what you do best,” Simon Insley, high performance manager of Cricket Tasmania, told reporters at Lindisfarne Oval on Monday.

“He is an exceptional cricketer and he wants to play cricket and prepare for the Ashes.

“He wants to show signs of good form and that he is ready for selection.

“We all know Tim Paine, he is a very determined person.”

The first Ashes Test at the Gabba begins on Wednesday, December 8.