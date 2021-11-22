Chinese media posts photos of tennis star Peng Shuai attending junior tournament in Beijing | tennis news





Chinese state media released a video and photos of tennis star Peng Shuai at a youth tournament in Beijing on Sunday, amid growing concerns over her whereabouts after she accused a former communist party leader of assault. The footage was released by Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of the state newspaper Global Times, who said on Twitter that the video was recorded on Sunday. Peng stood next to a field, waving and signing children’s oversized memorial tennis balls. Peng Shuai attended the opening ceremony of the final of a teen tennis match in Beijing on Sunday morning, Hu tweeted. A video made by my colleague Cui Meng at the National Tennis Center showing Peng Shuai on large tennis balls during the opening ceremony of the Junior Tennis Challenger final, a way to inspire more children to play tennis as a hobby as well as a career , another state media reporter said on Twitter, a platform officially banned in China. In the video, Peng is shown smiling and posing for photos with young players. Peng is seen wearing a dark blue jacket and white pants with her hair tied in a ponytail, smiling and waving to the audience. The video’s release followed an announcement by Hu on Saturday that the former world No. 1 would soon be out in public. Earlier, the head of the Womens Tennis Association (WTA) said a video released Saturday night showing Peng Shuai with friends was insufficient proof of her safety. The Chinese state-affiliated media posted two clips on Twitter of Peng allegedly dining with her coach and friends at a restaurant. While it is positive to see her, it remains unclear whether she is free and able to make decisions and take actions on her own, without coercion or outside interference, said Steve Simon, WTA chief. This video alone is not enough. As I have stated from the beginning, I continue to be concerned about Peng Shuai’s health and safety and that the allegation of sexual assault will be censored and swept under the rug. I’ve been clear about what needs to be done and our relationship with China is at a crossroads, Simon said. Peng has not been seen or heard in public since she accused former Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli of assault on Nov. 2, a day after his 75th birthday. Her claim first surfaced on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, but was quickly removed. Roger Federer expressed his concern on Saturday about Peng, the latest star player to do so. She is one of our tennis champions, a former world No. 1 and that is clearly worrying, Federer told Sky Italia. I hope she’s safe. The tennis family stays together and I have always told my children that the tennis family is my second family. I’ve been touring for 20-25 years and I love the tour, I love the people who are there, [they] are special, so are the players, and she is one of them.

