FANTASY Dashboard – Match 1 – FanCode ECS Malta Encore





SOC Last five matches: WWWLL (Average score for 87, average score against 90) MSW Last five matches: LL NR NR L (Average score for 66, average score against 88) Official Betting Partner of the ECN bet now SOUTHERN CRUISIDES (SOC) Captain: Zeshan Yousaf wicket keeper: Cindu Shanmuganathan Projected top four: sumair khan,Ezhaq Masih,Zeshan Yousaf, Muhammad Bilal Projected opening Bowlers: Muhammad Bilal, Zeshan Yousaf Spin options: Jojo Thomas, Suhrid Roy Confederate Crusaders Key Players: Mohammed Bilal, is one of the fastest bowlers in Malta with the ability to move the ball in either direction. Proven economical with the ball at ECS Malta earlier in the year, with just 4.70 rpo and FIVE prized wickets. He can also contribute with pinch-hitting skills. Jojo Thomas, right arm finger spinner, finished as lead wicket taker for SOC at FanCode ECS Malta, scalping 12 wickets in nine games with a best return of 3-4. Zeshan Yousaf, all-rounder, big hit opener, moves the ball either way, contributed in every game in the previous edition by scoring 99 runs and taking FIVE wickets. He will take the lead this time. Lakshitha Senevirathana, the right-armed medium pacer took eight wickets at FanCode ECS Malta earlier this year, including his best ECS figures of 4-24 against Marsa. MSIDA FIGHTERS (MSW) Captain: Shijil Joy wicket keeper: Rocky Dainish Projected top four: Sajith Sukumaran, Nandulal Sivan, Divyesh Kumar, Rahul Nairo Projected opening Bowlers: Sajith Sukumaran, Basil Joy Spin options: Ashwin Paul MSIDA WARRIORS Key players: Rahul Nair, all-around star, top scorer for MSW in ECS Malta 2020 with 226 runs in eight innings. He also took FIVE wickets. Basil Joy, right arm pacer, finished second highest wicket taker for MSW in ECS Malta 2020 scalping SIX wickets in six matches. Shijil Joy, right arm pacer, the skipper can bowl clean spells in the middle overs, he scalped FOUR wickets at ECS Malta 2020 with a best return of 3-14. Southern Crusaders have been one of the consistent teams in Malta to reach the knockouts in both previous ECS events. Msida Warriors enjoyed a decent run in the 2020 ECS Malta, finishing fourth. SOC will be happy to go the distance this time, while MSW will also look for a better display. Last time they met: MSW 72 def SOC 61 (27 Nov 2020) Score card Match Prediction: Southern Crusaders (SOC) off to a fast start with a few wins. Tune in to Malta’s live action Monday to Saturday from *0730 GMT * 0830 CET * 1300 IST. Connect with the ECN on our Official Telegram Channel

