College football odds, lines, schedule for week 13: Ohio State opens as touchdown favorite at rival Michigan





The 2021 college football regular season was a reminder of all that is great about the sport, as stadiums are once again full of fans and all conferences played simultaneously during a season with few notable COVID-19-related disruptions. As the regular season comes to an end in Week 13, the best of the sport will be showcased as rivalry fights take place and conference title races are picked out. This weekend’s action will affect who participates in the ACC, Big 12, Big Ten and Pac-12 title games, as only the SEC has decided both two championship games (Alabama and Georgia). Even still, the SEC still makes for an intriguing matchup as No. 2 Alabama sets out to play arch-rival Auburn in a game with CFP implications. One of the memories that the 2021 season has brought is that you never know what to expect in college football. But as we prepare for what should be a wild final week of the regular season, let’s take a look at the early opportunities. Caesars Sportsbook has released early rules for the upcoming weekend. Let’s take a look at what the oddsmakers expect to happen in Week 13. The biggest games no. 4 Ohio State (-7.5) at No. 6 Michigan: Ohio State has won the series eight times in a row, but if anyone can slow the Buckeyes in the Big Ten this season, it might be the Wolverines. Both teams take on impressive beatdowns from conference opponents and play for a spot in the Big Ten title match. This is also an unofficial CFP elimination game. It doesn’t get much bigger than this in college football. no. 13 Oklahoma at No. 9 Oklahoma State (-3.5): Similar to the Ohio State-Michigan game, this edition of Bedlam is a rivalry game that means even more than usual. It’s an actual CFP elimination game and a possible preview of next week’s Big 12 title game. The Cowboys are guaranteed a spot in the championship game, but the Sooners are not guaranteed a spot with a loss. No. 1 Georgia (-35) at Georgia Tech: Considering Georgia Tech lost 55-0 at No. 8 Notre Dame on Saturday, it feels like the Yellow Jackets are getting the benefit of the doubt with this spread. Expect to see the Bobby Dodd Stadium largely filled with red as the Bulldogs try to finish an undefeated regular season. With a win here, UGA will almost certainly be in the CFP regardless of what happens next week in the SEC title game. No. 5 Cincinnati (-13.5) in East Carolina: Cincinnati also wants to finish an undefeated regular season, but this is a tricky spot. East Carolina has won four in a row to qualify for bowls for the first time since 2014. The Pirates were also close to losing to quality foes like Appalachian State, Houston and South Carolina. They have won victories against Marshall, Memphis and Navy and can test the Bearcats. No. 2 Alabama (-19) at Auburn: Freshman Auburn coach Bryan Harsin gets his first taste of the Iron Bowl as the Tigers try to stop a run of three losses. Harsin’s predecessor, Gus Malzahn, took a respectable 3-5 against the Crimson Tide during his eight-year tenure. An outburst loss to the Tigers could make their fans realize that things weren’t so bad under the previous regime. The best of the rest

