How an unpopular hockey man helped build this strong Edmonton Oilers team

Article content Skinner, McLeod Final Memories of Chiarellis Design Record Excellence You won’t find many defenders of ex-Edmonton Oilers GM Peter Chiarelli’s overall record, at least not in Edmonton.

Article content But there’s no denying that the backbone of the current 2021-22 Oilers has been put together in a significant way by Chiarelli. The heart of any hockey team is the Core 12, the top goalkeeper, Top 4 d-men and Top 6 forwards plus the middle of the third line. Of those 12 key players on the 13-4 Oilers, the highest win rate in the NHLs Western Conference, Chiarelli fielded five: Connor McDavid, Jesse Puljujarvi, Kailer Yamamoto, Evan Bouchard and Ryan McLeod. Chiarelli also signed McDavid and Leon Draisaitl to long-term deals, and he drafted players Caleb Jones and Ethan Bear, who later became key trading chips in the acquisition of Duncan Keith and Warren Foegele. Chiarelli also drafted Stuart Skinner. As for the rest of Edmonton’s Core-12, Steve Tambellini has drafted and signed Ryan Nugent-Hopkins for the long term, while Craig MacTavish has drafted Darnell Nurse and Draisaitl, two huge pieces to his credit.

Article content Ken Holland signed and renewed Mike Smith, rejected the trade and persuaded him to return Jesse Puljujarvi, signed Zach Hyman and Cody Ceci, and traded for Keith. Of course anyone would have called up McDavid, so that’s not Chiarellis’ credit. And a number of moves will haunt his time here forever, namely the trade for Griffin Reinhart, the signing of Milan Lucic and the trade of Jordan Eberle to Ryan Strome to Ryan Spooner. My point? With 20/20 hindsight we can clearly see that Chiarelli was weak in the trading game and had questionable results when it came to bringing in free agents, but his design team led by Bob Green and Keith Gretzky did an excellent job. Their work continues to pay off for the Oilers, with Skinner and McLeod just placing bids to get Core-12 jobs on the Oilers.

Article content Not only that, but a number of Chiarellis four drafts 2015-18 players can help Edmonton, including Tyler Benson, Filip Berglund, Markus Niemelainen, Phil Kemp, Dmitri Samorukov, Michael Kesselring and Olivier Rodrigue. Edmonton suffered serious setbacks under Chiarelli as he made moves that arguably left the team years behind in its overall development, but his concept work helped set the table for Edmonton’s current success and should continue to pay dividends with helpful substitute players for the next few seasons. Edmonton needs a steady stream of cheaper players who can complement the big players with long-term deals, McDavid, Draisaitl, Nurse, Nugent-Hopkins and Hyman. The work of Chiarelli, Green and Gretzky has made that possible, and it seems that the Netherlands can continue this tradition with first round picks like Philip Broberg, Dylan Holloway and Xavier Bourgault and promising later round picks like Carter Savoie, Tyler Tullio and Matvey Petrov But that story has yet to be fully told.

Article content Chiarelli is now the vice presenter of Hockey Operations for the St. Louis Blues, so he bounced back from being fired from Edmonton. If these Oilers win the Cup and some of his draft picks play a key role, perhaps his reputation will improve in Edmonton as well. The Best Hockey Analytics: Studying Class A Shots PS Interesting article on NHL.com about how the Detroit Red Wings coaching staff use scoring opportunities to evaluate their players and their team. Dave Tippett and his staff do similar work on the Oilers. Of course, the Cult of Hockey has been doing video reviews and studying chance shots since the 2010-11 season, continuing a tradition started by Roger Captain Video Neilson in the 1970s. Here’s what Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill had to say about studying Grade A shots: It’s the #1 thing I go back to and look at. Have we surpassed them, or have they surpassed us? Has a particular player created or missed opportunities, and to what extent? Ultimately, that’s what the game is all about.

Article content If you’re interested in the history of advanced analytics in the NHL, a few years ago I interviewed Neilson’s right-hand man Ron Smith about their pioneering work studying high-potential shots. Said Smith: The most important thing we found and to this day I still believe is counting a good scoring chance, what it entails, who was involved, why it happened. Here is the article, Roger Neilson and his assistant. Ron Smith was at the forefront of judging the two-way play of NHL players. at the cult LEAVINS: The only stat to help you rate Darnell Nurse McCURDY: Penalty Killers Shine As Oilers Deal With The Hawks 5-2: Player Grades STAPLES: Darnell Nurse away for a few weeks

