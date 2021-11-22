Ashes 2021: Pat Cummins tipped to replace Tim Paine as Australia cricket captain





Pat Cummins should have been the first to fire for the Australia captaincy following Tim Paine’s resignation, having won the respect of his teammates as leader, said former skipper Adam Gilchrist. Australia will appoint a new captain ahead of the Ashes after Paine sensationally resigned last week over a ‘sexting’ scandal. Wicket-keeper batsman Gilchrist was a successful understudy to captains Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting, leading Australia in six of his 96 tests, including India’s first series win in 35 years on the 2004 tour. “I think Pat Cummins is the frontrunner there. I have no problem with him getting the first chance,” said the 50-year-old Reuters. “They should have him if he’s willing to do it — and he should be fairly lucky to take on the part given his vice-captain.” Like other major cricketing nations, Australia has been reluctant to appoint bowlers as captains, most of whom come from the batting ranks. Cummins would be only the second specialist fast bowler in the role since Ray Lindwall led in one Test against India in the mid-1950s. “I see no reason to pigeonhole Pat as a fast bowler who can’t do it,” Gilchrist said. “I think he’s had a huge amount of respect from everyone, especially his team-mates, so I think that’s the way they’re going to lean.” Steve Smith, who completed a two-year suspension from leadership roles last year for his part in the 2018 Newlands ball-tampering scandal, is eligible for the captaincy and has expressed his hopes of taking it on again. However, the pundits are divided on whether the public would be ready to embrace the batsman again for a position often referred to as Australia’s “second highest office in the country” after the prime minister. Gilchrist said 28-year-old Cummins was acting as senior leader while Smith was barred from leadership. “I just think Pat Cummins has developed into a more integral part of that team and grown in his knowledge of the game and the experiences he had,” he added. “I think it’s a matter of while you’re gone, someone else has come over you to some extent. Steve Smith could very well take over the captaincy again, but Pat Cummins will be the man they’re leaning towards now. “

