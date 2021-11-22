Ohio State Buckeyes Rise Three Places to No. 2 in AP Top 25 College Football Poll





Ohio State is No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll, rising three places Sunday past No. 3 Alabama and No. 4 Cincinnati in a close vote. Georgia is unanimously number 1 on the AP Top 25 for the seventh week in a row, but for the second week in a row, number 2 has changed. Alabama slipped past Cincinnati last week, then Ohio State jumped over them both after routing Michigan State 56-7 on Saturday. The Buckeyes received 1,434 points from the media panel, the Crimson Tide 1,423 and the Bearcats 1,416. Team file 1. Georgia (62) 11-0 2. Ohio State 10-1 3. Alabama 10-1 4. Cincinnati 11-0 5. Notre Dame 10-1 6. Michigan 10-1 7. Oklahoma State 10-1 8. Mississippi 9-2 9. Baylor 9-2 10. Oklahoma 10-1 11. Oregon 9-2 12. Michigan State 9-2 13. BYU 9-2 14. Texas A&M 8-3 15. UTSA 11-0 16. Utah 8-3 17. Iowa 9-2 18. Wisconsin 8-3 19. Houston 10-1 20. Pittsburgh 9-2 21. Wake Forest 9-2 22. State of San Diego 10-1 23. Louisiana Lafayette 10-1 24. NC State 8-3 25. Arkansas 7-4 Notre Dame is heading for a season-high No. 5, and Michigan will play the No. 6 in Saturday’s game against Ohio State. The Buckeyes-Wolverines winner will play in the Big Ten championship game. Oklahoma State moved to a season-high No. 7 and is one of three teams of the Big 12 to rank in the back half of the top 10, along with No. 9 Baylor and No. 10 Oklahoma. The Cowboys will host the Sooners on Saturday in a game that will help decide the Big 12 championship contenders. Oklahoma State has taken a place and Baylor and Oklahoma are still alive. Ole Miss rounds out the top 10 at number 8. POLL POINTS Michigan State was one of two teams to make the top 10 last week and were blown away on Saturday. The Spartans dropped five places to 12th after losing to Ohio State, and Oregon fell from fourth to 11th after beating Utah 38-7. The Utes have moved up eight places to number 16. The last time two top-10 teams lost by 30 or more points on the same day was September 22, 1984, when No. 15 Florida State defeated No. 4 Miami 38-3 and No. 1 Nebraska No. 8 UCLA 42 defeated. -3. For the first time this season, no teams were dropped from the rankings. 2 Related Four ranked teams lost in total, with Wake Forest and Arkansas join Oregon and Michigan State. The Demon Deacons were the only ranked team to lose to an unranked team. Wake’s lopsided loss to Clemson dropped the Deacs eight places to number 21. No. 25 Arkansas dropped four spots after losing to Alabama by a touchdown, bringing Clemson back to the Top 25 for the first time since the last weekend in September for the first time since the last weekend in September. The Razorbacks got 105 points against Clemson’s 101. CONFERENCE CALL SEC – 5 (Nos. 1, 3, 8, 14, 25)

Big Ten – 5 (Nos. 2, 6, 12, 17, 18)

ACC – 3 (Nos. 20, 21, 24)

Large 12 – 3 (Nos. 7, 9, 10)

Pac-12 – 2 (Nos. 11, 16)

American – 2 (Nos. 4, 19)

USA Conference – 1 (No. 15)

Mountain West – 1 (No. 22)

Sun Belt – 1 (No. 23)

Independent – 2 (Nos. 5, 13) RANKED vs. RANKED No. 2 Ohio State at No. 6 Michigan. For the 24th time, The Game will be a top-10 matchup. No. 10 Oklahoma at No. 7 Oklahoma State. Bedlam becomes a top-10 matchup for the third time. The last time was in 2015, when the Sooners won 35.

