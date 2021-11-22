WTA: Chinese tennis player’s phone call with Olympic leader is not enough

SHANGHAI, Nov. 22 (Reuters) – Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai’s video call with the president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) does not answer the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) concerns about her well-being, the WTA said Monday. .

The whereabouts of Peng, a former world number one in doubles, became an international issue nearly three weeks ago after she alleged that former China Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli had sexually assaulted her.

She appeared on Saturday at a dinner with friends and on Sunday at a children’s tennis tournament in Beijing, photos and videos published by Chinese state media journalists and by the organizers of the tournament. But they have done little to allay the concerns.

“It was good to see Peng Shuai in recent videos, but they are not taking away or dispelling the WTA’s concerns about her well-being and her ability to communicate without censorship or coercion,” a WTA spokeswoman said in an email. .

Asked about the conversation with the IOC, the spokeswoman said: “This video does not change our call for a full, fair and transparent investigation, without censorship, in her allegation of sexual assault, the issue that gave rise to our first concern.”

The IOC said in a statement that Peng had a 30-minute meeting with its president, Thomas Bach, on Sunday, during which she said she was safe and sound at home in Beijing and that her privacy would be respected for the time being.

Global human rights groups and others have called for a boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics in February over China’s human rights record. The WTA has also threatened to withdraw tournaments from China over the matter.

Hu Xijin, the editor of the state newspaper Global Times who has been posting videos and photos of Peng in Beijing in recent days, said on Twitter on Monday that her appearance should be enough to allay the concerns of “those who really care about (the) safety of Peng Shuai.

“But for those who want to attack the Chinese system and boycott the Beijing Winter Olympics, the facts, no matter how much, don’t work for them,” he said.

A file photo of Chinas Peng Shuai serving during a match at the Australian Open on Jan. 15, 2019. REUTERS/Edgar Su read more

On November 2, Peng posted on Chinese social media that Zhang forced her into sex and they later had an on-off consensual relationship. The message was deleted about half an hour after it was posted.

Neither Zhang nor the Chinese government has responded to Peng’s allegations. China’s State Council Information Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent Monday.

The United States and Britain have called on China to provide evidence of Peng’s whereabouts and France’s foreign minister said on Sunday that Chinese authorities must allow Peng to speak publicly.

“I only expect one thing: for her to speak,” Jean-Yves Le Drian told LCI television, adding that there could be unspecified diplomatic ramifications if China does not clarify the situation. His office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the IOC statement.

China’s foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said during a regular briefing on Monday about concerns raised by France, Britain and the United States that it was not a matter of the foreign ministry, but noted that Peng had recently attended some public activities.

Current and former tennis players, including Naomi Osaka, Serena Williams and Billie Jean King, have also joined the calls to confirm she was safe, using the hashtag #WhereIsPengShuai?

Novak Djokovic, the world No. 1 men’s ranking, said it would be strange to hold tournaments in China unless the “horrific” situation is resolved.

The topic has been blocked from discussion on China’s heavily censored internet, and comment sections on all remaining posts on Peng’s official Weibo account, as well as on numerous users’ old posts about her, have been locked.

Some Weibo users have found ways to get around the censorship by leaving comments on accounts of foreign tennis players or sports commentators. While some expressed relief at seeing her reappear this weekend, others said they were skeptical.

“I hope it’s not staged,” said one.

