WTA: Chinese tennis player’s phone call with Olympic leader is not enough

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com
Register
SHANGHAI, Nov. 22 (Reuters) – Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai’s video call with the president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) does not answer the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) concerns about her well-being, the WTA said Monday. .
The whereabouts of Peng, a former world number one in doubles, became an international issue nearly three weeks ago after she alleged that former China Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli had sexually assaulted her.
She appeared on Saturday at a dinner with friends and on Sunday at a children’s tennis tournament in Beijing, photos and videos published by Chinese state media journalists and by the organizers of the tournament. But they have done little to allay the concerns.
Register
“It was good to see Peng Shuai in recent videos, but they are not taking away or dispelling the WTA’s concerns about her well-being and her ability to communicate without censorship or coercion,” a WTA spokeswoman said in an email. .
Asked about the conversation with the IOC, the spokeswoman said: “This video does not change our call for a full, fair and transparent investigation, without censorship, in her allegation of sexual assault, the issue that gave rise to our first concern.”
The IOC said in a statement that Peng had a 30-minute meeting with its president, Thomas Bach, on Sunday, during which she said she was safe and sound at home in Beijing and that her privacy would be respected for the time being.
Global human rights groups and others have called for a boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics in February over China’s human rights record. The WTA has also threatened to withdraw tournaments from China over the matter.
Hu Xijin, the editor of the state newspaper Global Times who has been posting videos and photos of Peng in Beijing in recent days, said on Twitter on Monday that her appearance should be enough to allay the concerns of “those who really care about (the) safety of Peng Shuai.
“But for those who want to attack the Chinese system and boycott the Beijing Winter Olympics, the facts, no matter how much, don’t work for them,” he said.
On November 2, Peng posted on Chinese social media that Zhang forced her into sex and they later had an on-off consensual relationship. The message was deleted about half an hour after it was posted.
Neither Zhang nor the Chinese government has responded to Peng’s allegations. China’s State Council Information Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent Monday.
The United States and Britain have called on China to provide evidence of Peng’s whereabouts and France’s foreign minister said on Sunday that Chinese authorities must allow Peng to speak publicly.
“I only expect one thing: for her to speak,” Jean-Yves Le Drian told LCI television, adding that there could be unspecified diplomatic ramifications if China does not clarify the situation. His office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the IOC statement.
China’s foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said during a regular briefing on Monday about concerns raised by France, Britain and the United States that it was not a matter of the foreign ministry, but noted that Peng had recently attended some public activities.
Current and former tennis players, including Naomi Osaka, Serena Williams and Billie Jean King, have also joined the calls to confirm she was safe, using the hashtag #WhereIsPengShuai?
Novak Djokovic, the world No. 1 men’s ranking, said it would be strange to hold tournaments in China unless the “horrific” situation is resolved.
The topic has been blocked from discussion on China’s heavily censored internet, and comment sections on all remaining posts on Peng’s official Weibo account, as well as on numerous users’ old posts about her, have been locked.
Some Weibo users have found ways to get around the censorship by leaving comments on accounts of foreign tennis players or sports commentators. While some expressed relief at seeing her reappear this weekend, others said they were skeptical.
“I hope it’s not staged,” said one.
Register
Reporting by Brenda Goh; Additional reporting by Gabriel Crossley and Yew Lun Tian in Beijing; Editing by Richard Pullin & Simon Cameron-Moore
Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Sources
2/ https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/tennis-wta-says-chinese-tennis-stars-call-with-olympic-chief-is-not-enough-2021-11-22/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]