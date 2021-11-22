Ping pong paddles get a glorious creative makeover to support a table tennis club in Glasgow





Pim-Pam’s team worked closely with Terry McLernon MBE, President of Table Tennis Scotland, to bring the idea to life following the success of their first exhibition in 2019 entitled Spin. This year’s show features a wealth of creative talent such as comic book artist Frank Quietly, sculptor and Turner Prize winner Martin Boyce, letter artist Raissa Pardini, landscape painter Robert Kelsey, signwriter and letter artist Rachel E Millar, artist Pam Carter, visual artist Craig Black and local graphic designer Chris Wilson. All proceeds from the three-week fundraiser will go to Drumchapel Table Tennis Club, which provides an essential service in the heart of Glasgow. “Terry and the club donated 60 paddles and one table to our creative community,” said Luke McCarthy of Pim-Pam. “We had such an interest in the exhibition with artists all over the UK wanting to participate. At a time when there was a lot of uncertainty in the creative arts, it’s great to put on a show with so much talent working together. From graduates to established artists, the exhibition is a true collaboration of many different principles, genres and backgrounds.”









Frank Quietly & Pim-Pam









Robert Kelsey & Agata Pietruszo









Ione Parsons & Ashleigh Robertson Each artist was given a blank wooden table tennis bat and asked to interpret their own vision using one of the following words: character, movement or community. One of the paddles on display and available for bidding is The Creation of Chris Wilson, inspired by the word ‘movement’. The Glasgow-based designer used balsa wood at an angle as a triangular surface, then created a split ‘lenticular’ style image that allowed the paddle to be angled, revealing the words ‘Ping’ and ‘Pong’. Describing his finished piece, Chris says, “I wanted to include an interactive element in the piece that would encourage the viewer to position themselves left and then right to see the words change from ‘Ping’ to ‘Pong’. By doing so, they would see the movement of that of a player or ball moving from side to side, usually seen during a table tennis match.” Watch Chris’ video below to see the “making of” process. The designed paddles will be on display throughout the exhibition and will be on sale through a silent auction for one week, then general sale for the remaining two weeks, with all proceeds going back to the Drumchapel Table Tennis Club. The club is one of the largest in Britain, with over 300 members aged between 8 and 80 playing actively every week. Located in the South Block building of Wasps Studio in the Trongate area of ​​Glasgow, the Backspin exhibition will start on Friday 26th November and end on 15th December. Opening night will give visitors the chance to mingle with the performers, learn about the DTTC and its impact in Scotland and see some of the club’s incredible players showcase their skills and even challenge them to a contest if you are brave enough.









Ursula Kam-Ling Cheng & Raissa Pardinic









Rachel E Millar & Terrazo and Titz

