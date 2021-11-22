Five ACC Men’s Soccer Teams Advance to NCAA Round of 16





NCAA Bracket GREENSBORO, NC (theACC.com) Five Atlantic Coast Conference men’s soccer teams advanced to the round of 16 in the 2021 NCAA championship on Sunday with second-round victories. no. 4 seed Notre Dame, No. 5 seed Pitt, No. 7 seed Duke, No. 8 seed Clemson and Wake Forest advanced Sunday. The ACC has the most remaining teams in the tournament of any competition. This is the fourth consecutive tournament in which the ACC has advanced five teams to the round of 16. After being behind for much of the game, Duke scored a couple of goals 39 seconds apart to beat UCLA, 2-1. A week after winning the ACC Championship, Notre Dame returned home and Villanova dominated 3-0. Pitt went on to win a 5-2 home win over Northern Illinois. Wake Forest advanced to the round of 16 for the seventh straight season by beating the #13 seed FIU 3-2 at the Panthers home ground in Miami. Clemson went on to win 1-0 over Denver after a penalty from Oskar Ågrens in double overtime. North Carolina and Virginia Tech saw their seasons end on Sunday. Virginia Tech played number 11 West Virginia to a 1-1 draw in Morgantown, West Virginia, but the Mountaineers advanced on a penalty shootout. UNC lost to No. 16 seed New Hampshire, 4-1. Duke will host Saint Louis with No. 10 on Saturday at 7 p.m., while Clemson will play at home against Kentucky with No. 9 seed on Sunday at 7 p.m. Pitt will entertain Hofstra next weekend, while Notre Dame will welcome Wake Forest in a full ACC matchup. This is the ninth consecutive season in which the ACC placed the most teams in the tournament (eight). It is also the 21st consecutive season that at least five league teams have earned bids. An ACC team has won the men’s national soccer championship 17 times, the most in any conference. At least one ACC squad has made it to the NCAA College Cup in 19 of the past 20 seasons, with 11 different leagues reaching the highest sports stage. 2021 Men’s NCAA Football Championship

Thursday 18 November – First round in North Carolina 0, Loyola (Md.) 0 (UNC 4-2 HP)

at Virginia Tech 2, Campbell 1

at Wake Forest 2, Mercer 1

Bowling Green 1, at Louisville 0 Sunday 21 November – Second round at No. 7 Duke 2, UCLA 1

at No. 11 West Virginia 1, Virginia Tech 1 (WVU 4-3 HP)

at number 16 New Hampshire 4, North Carolina 1

at No. 5 Pitt 5, Northern Illinois 2

at No. 4 Notre Dame 3, Villanova 0

Wake Forest 3, at No. 13 FIU 2

at No. 8 Clemson 1, Denver 0 (2OT) Saturday/Sunday 27-28 November – Third round No. 10 Saint Louis at No. 7 Duke, Saturday, 7pm

no. 9 Kentucky at No. 8 Clemson, Sunday, 7 p.m.

Hofstra at No. 5 Pitt, TBA

Wake Forest at No. 4 Notre Dame, TBA Friday/Saturday December 3-4 – Quarter Finals Campus Locations Friday December 10 and Sunday December 12 – NCAA College Cup WakeMed Soccer Park, Cary, NC

