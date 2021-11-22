Sports
Pat Cummins for Australian captain is on fire, but he can also add content | Australia cricket team
for a sporty body, the chance to play a card like Patrick Cummins is rare indeed. He has all the attributes to become a success with the media and sports audiences: tall, handsome, sufficiently young without being too young, intelligent, well spoken, a winning smile, a touch of political progressivism without being too much about it. talk, a seriously good highlight reel, a winning resume, and a place in all formats that is never up for discussion. Unless an unlikely offense from his past is unearthed, he’s the ultimate clean skin at a time when Cricket Australia desperately needs one.
All of this means he will most certainly be installed as Australias next Test captain once his mandatory milkshake duck check is complete. After the 2018 sandpaper farrago, part of the cricketing world managed to muster enough goodwill to see if Australia’s men’s players and the governing body responsible for them could transform their culture into a kinder, gentler polity. The public relations version of that image was maintained by new Captain Tim Paine, as he and CA practiced their preaching of elite honesty by covering up an investigation into his behavior off the field. Three years later, and a tearful resignation press conference ended Paine’s tenure just as it had been started.
Again, a captaincy shuffle will be the tactic of convincing observers that a bold new era has begun, an era completely different from the past, despite sharing all other characteristics. To sell that, those running CA need an exceptional candidate rather than just the next in line. They have one in Cummins, which can leave followers of the sport feeling lightheaded by nothing more than a looped gif of him bowling Joe Root at Old Trafford. Apart from all the above attributes, he also offers the novelty of seeing a fast bowler lead Australia. Novelty combined with integrity can be a potent public pain reliever.
Fast bowlers don’t get to Captain Australia. Ray Lindwall did it once, filling it in. That’s the list. The generally accepted reason is that fast bowling is intensely hard physical work, therefore those poor souls have to gasp between their overs, or rest for an hour with a fine leg to recover from a long period, without staying focused on the tactics and progress of the match. It is undoubtedly easier to lead the field as a specialist batter who is on the slip all day. But that probably underestimates fast bowlers who, even when not bowling, have more at stake than anyone else in how the opposition progresses.
Fast bowlers also tend to get injured, or at least need breaks, more than players who bat or wicket or even bowl. But Cummins has become Australias most enduring after his youthful injury years. Aside from skipping a two Test trip to Dubai to face Pakistan at the end of 2018, he has played all the other 33 Tests since his comeback. That includes two five-Test Ashes series and another six-Test home summer. As for his quality with the ball, he is the only player Australia will want to rotate if they can avoid it.
A captain missing a game here and there, or even missing a series, is nothing new in cricket. It is more widely accepted in other countries, where the captaincy process involves less formality and reverence. Sometimes it just needs someone to do the job.
In any case, there isn’t really a range of alternatives. If administrators are too scared of the idea of choosing a bowler, they can go back to the former captain for the former captain, Steve Smith. He’s still there, still trembling, still willing to take up the task again. But in the midst of another public relations disaster based on CAs’ chronic unwillingness and inability to demand integrity or hold anyone accountable, reinstating a previously disgraced captain would only exacerbate and underscore the problem.
For an organization that is more interested in brand management than in what the entity behind the brand actually stands for, this is not enough. They need a choice that communicates a view of the future, a (yet) new start, a (different) promise to do things differently. Whether that’s actually true isn’t important, just whether it looks like that. The only consolation for those who like cricket in Australia is that in this case the option that looks the best is also the best. One can only hope Cummins brings some substance to add to CA’s desired style.
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2021/nov/22/pat-cummins-for-captain-is-on-brand-but-he-might-also-add-substance
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]