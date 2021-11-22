Pat Cummins for Australian captain is on fire, but he can also add content | Australia cricket team

for a sporty body, the chance to play a card like Patrick Cummins is rare indeed. He has all the attributes to become a success with the media and sports audiences: tall, handsome, sufficiently young without being too young, intelligent, well spoken, a winning smile, a touch of political progressivism without being too much about it. talk, a seriously good highlight reel, a winning resume, and a place in all formats that is never up for discussion. Unless an unlikely offense from his past is unearthed, he’s the ultimate clean skin at a time when Cricket Australia desperately needs one.

All of this means he will most certainly be installed as Australias next Test captain once his mandatory milkshake duck check is complete. After the 2018 sandpaper farrago, part of the cricketing world managed to muster enough goodwill to see if Australia’s men’s players and the governing body responsible for them could transform their culture into a kinder, gentler polity. The public relations version of that image was maintained by new Captain Tim Paine, as he and CA practiced their preaching of elite honesty by covering up an investigation into his behavior off the field. Three years later, and a tearful resignation press conference ended Paine’s tenure just as it had been started.

Again, a captaincy shuffle will be the tactic of convincing observers that a bold new era has begun, an era completely different from the past, despite sharing all other characteristics. To sell that, those running CA need an exceptional candidate rather than just the next in line. They have one in Cummins, which can leave followers of the sport feeling lightheaded by nothing more than a looped gif of him bowling Joe Root at Old Trafford. Apart from all the above attributes, he also offers the novelty of seeing a fast bowler lead Australia. Novelty combined with integrity can be a potent public pain reliever.

They need a choice that communicates a view of the future

Fast bowlers don’t get to Captain Australia. Ray Lindwall did it once, filling it in. That’s the list. The generally accepted reason is that fast bowling is intensely hard physical work, therefore those poor souls have to gasp between their overs, or rest for an hour with a fine leg to recover from a long period, without staying focused on the tactics and progress of the match. It is undoubtedly easier to lead the field as a specialist batter who is on the slip all day. But that probably underestimates fast bowlers who, even when not bowling, have more at stake than anyone else in how the opposition progresses.

Fast bowlers also tend to get injured, or at least need breaks, more than players who bat or wicket or even bowl. But Cummins has become Australias most enduring after his youthful injury years. Aside from skipping a two Test trip to Dubai to face Pakistan at the end of 2018, he has played all the other 33 Tests since his comeback. That includes two five-Test Ashes series and another six-Test home summer. As for his quality with the ball, he is the only player Australia will want to rotate if they can avoid it.

A captain missing a game here and there, or even missing a series, is nothing new in cricket. It is more widely accepted in other countries, where the captaincy process involves less formality and reverence. Sometimes it just needs someone to do the job.

In any case, there isn’t really a range of alternatives. If administrators are too scared of the idea of ​​choosing a bowler, they can go back to the former captain for the former captain, Steve Smith. He’s still there, still trembling, still willing to take up the task again. But in the midst of another public relations disaster based on CAs’ chronic unwillingness and inability to demand integrity or hold anyone accountable, reinstating a previously disgraced captain would only exacerbate and underscore the problem.

For an organization that is more interested in brand management than in what the entity behind the brand actually stands for, this is not enough. They need a choice that communicates a view of the future, a (yet) new start, a (different) promise to do things differently. Whether that’s actually true isn’t important, just whether it looks like that. The only consolation for those who like cricket in Australia is that in this case the option that looks the best is also the best. One can only hope Cummins brings some substance to add to CA’s desired style.