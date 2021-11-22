Sunday Night Football: Chargers outlast Steelers for 41-37 win





USA TODAY Sports For a few minutes into the fourth quarter, it looked like the Chargers would add one more game to the long list of crushing defeats. The Steelers had made a furious comeback with a blocked punt, interception and fourth stop building a 37-34 lead with 3:24 to go into the fourth quarter. But the Chargers managed to stave off a heartbreak. On the third play of Los Angeles’ ensuing drive, quarterback Justin Herbert threw an arrow at a wide open Mike Williams down the left sideline and Williams took it in for a 53-yard touchdown. That was enough for Los Angeles to win 41-37. The Steelers got the ball back, but back to back sacked from Ben Roethlisberger left Pittsburgh with fourth and 29 from its own 3-yard line. Roethlisberger’s fourth-down pass fell incomplete. The Chargers were in control for most of the game, taking a 27-10 lead with kicker Dustin Hopkins 41-yard field goal late with 3:40 left in the third quarter. And even when Boswell hit a 36-yard field goal and run back? Najee Harris 1-yard touchdown narrowed the score to 27-20, the Chargers regained their lead to 14 with running back Austin Ekelers fourth touchdown of the night. That’s when the Steelers scored 17 points in just under two minutes of playing time before Herbert put Los Angeles back on top for good. Herbert didn’t make many mistakes on Sunday, finishing 30-of-41 for 382 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. Even the pick wasn’t entirely a bad decision as the ball went off the Cam Haywards helmet for the defensive tackle cornerback Cameron Sutton made a dive catch for a sale. Herbert’s legs were also an important factor in the game, as he rushed nine times for 90 yards including a 36-yard scramble. Receiver Keenan Allen led the way with nine catches for 112 yards. Mike Williams had five catches for 97 yards, including the winning score. Ekeler had four total touchdowns, two rushing and two receiving, along with 115 yards from scrimmage. By allowing 33 first downs and 533 yards of offense, the Steelers clearly missed the edge rusher TJ Watt, corner back Joe Haden, and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. Watt and Haden were out due to injury and Fitzpatrick is on the COVID-19 list. The Chargers only tried one punt, which Pittsburgh blocked. Roethlisberger just returned to the team on Saturday after missing last week’s game due to a positive COVID-19 test. Despite not practicing, he finished 28-of-44 for 273 yards with three touchdowns. Diontae Johnson had seven receptions for 101 yards with a touchdown. And Chase Claypool had five catches for 93 yards. But it wasn’t enough for a West Coast win. At 5-4-1, the Steelers will also hit the road next week to take on the 6-4 Bengals. At 6-4, the Chargers will try to maintain their momentum in next week’s game against division rivals 5-5 Broncos.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://profootballtalk.nbcsports.com/2021/11/22/sunday-night-football-chargers-outlast-steelers-for-41-37-victory/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos