Chinese tennis star breaks silence in video call with IOC president





The International Olympic Committee said on Sunday that Chinese female tennis professional Peng Shuai, who recently accused one of China’s former deputy prime ministers of sexual impropriety, held a video call with her president Thomas Bach. The call came as international fears over Peng’s security mounted since she made allegations about the behavior of politician Zhang Gaoli early this month. Earlier on Sunday, a tennis tournament organizer in Beijing said Peng was attending the event. “At the beginning of the 30-minute conversation, Peng Shuai thanked the IOC for its concern for her well-being,” the IOC said in a photo of them speaking in a video call. “She explained that she lives safe and sound in her home in Beijing, but at this point she would like her privacy to be respected.” The included photo shows International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach (back to camera) talking to Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai (on screen). (Copyright IOC/Greg Martin) (Kyodo) Related Coverage: Chinese tennis star appears in photos out of safety concerns Doubt grows over alleged email from Chinese tennis star Chinese tennis star claims to have affair with ex-deputy prime minister “That’s why she now prefers to spend her time with friends and family, but she will continue to be involved in tennis, the sport she loves so much.” The IOC said Bach was joined on the call by IOC Athletes’ Commission chairman Emma Terho from Finland and Chinese IOC member Li Lingwei, who has known Peng for many years from her time with the Chinese Tennis Federation. The statement also said that Bach, who will be in Beijing in January for the February Winter Olympics, invited Peng to dinner when he arrives in the city and gladly accepted Peng. “I was relieved to see Peng Shuai doing well, which was our main concern,” Terho said. “She seemed relaxed. I offered her our support and kept in touch whenever it suited her, which she clearly appreciated.” Videos of Peng were released on Saturday, but Steve Simon, the chairman and CEO of the WTA women’s pro tennis tour, remained concerned, according to a statement on the organization’s website. “While it is positive to see her, it remains unclear whether she is free and able to make decisions and take actions on her own, without coercion or outside interference… I remain concerned for Peng’s health and safety Shuai and that the allegation of sexual assault will be censored and swept under the rug,” Simon wrote.

