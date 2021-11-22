Hockey: Ohio sweeps Roosevelt on the road





Ohio took over The Edge Ice Arena this weekend. The Bobcats (13-7) defeated Roosevelt in a two-game series this weekend. The games have been just the Bobcats’ fourth and fifth away games this season, but the pair’s wins gave them their first road win. Here’s everything you need to know about Roosevelt’s Ohios sweep: Friday John McLaughlin sent one through the net early in the first, giving Ohio the lead six minutes into the game. Though Ohio didn’t score again until the second period, it retained control for a majority of the first. Neither team spent much time near Ohios net. The Bobcats played higher quality in the second period, scoring two more goals. Nick Erker, who has been given more time on the ice in recent games, scored his first goal of the season. Erker played in 11 games for Ohio, including six in November. Ten minutes after Erkers’ goal, JT Schimizzi also scored. Drew Magyar capped off the Ohios who score just over a minute into the final period with a goal. Magyar leads the team in goals with 14. Although Ohio won Friday, its offense didn’t boom as it has against Roosevelt in the past. When the two teams faced each other in October, Ohio scored 17 goals in two games. However, Roosevelt’s goalkeeper Josh Brown recorded 41 saves on 45 shots on target. Saturday Ohios game Saturday was the seventh game in which it scored eight goals or more this season. Nick Carretta scored seven minutes into the first period. Ten seconds later, Peyton Botich scored Ohios second goal of the night. Five other Bobcats scored on Saturday, including Schimizzi, who has scored in each of the last three games. Nick Ventura also shot one through the net, scoring his first goal of the season. The Bobcats also finished the game with seven assists on eight goals. Blake Rossi and Donovan Tehan, who each ended the night without a goal, each provided an assist. Tehan is tied for the team’s sixth most assists, while Rossi is seventh. Matthew Server took his fifth win of the season and had a total of 24 saves at the end of the game. Server excelled at the penalty kill, preventing Roosevelt from scoring on all but two of his seven power plays. What’s next After two months of work, the Bobcats get a break. The Bobcats take a week off and then return to Bird Arena for a series against Niagara on December 3-4. @molly_burchard8 [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thepostathens.com/article/2021/11/recapping-ohios-sweep-against-roosevelt-on-the-road The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos