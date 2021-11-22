How and who persuaded Notre Dame to get into the middle of the GVB conversation

SOUTH BEND About four hours after Notre Dame did the eye test Saturday and about halfway through Utahs 31-point defrocking of CFP No. 3 Oregon, Mike McGlinchey like so many others already did the math.

It’s going to be hilarious when ND comes in again, tweeted the former Notre Dame All-America offensive tackle.

The recovering fourth-year veteran of the San Francisco 49ers made no reference to the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, which was actually somewhat of a touchstone when it happened 11 seasons ago at the end of head coach Brian Kellys’s turbulent freshman year at ND.

He tweeted about the possibility of a third College Football Playoff berth in four years.

What McGlinchey and his 2017 Irish teammates made possible by ensuring a turnaround in 2017 became a program-transforming season. McGlinchey, incidentally, takes Irish fans behind the scenes of the dynamic that followed a 4-8 season in 2016 in an upcoming Pod of Gold Podcast later this week.

There are only six players left who were part of the evolution of 2017, and they were all freshmen at the time. The only correct tackle Josh Lugg among them was ranked higher than a three-star prospect coming out of high school.

The others are defensive linemen Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa and Kurt Hinish, injured wide receiver Avery Davis (originally a QB), linebacker Drew White and kicker Jonathan Doerer.

McGlinchey hopes his torn quadriceps muscle won’t stop him from checking them out in person Saturday night (8 EST; FOX) when AP/Coaches Poll No. 5 Notre Dame (10-1) visits the Bay Area to finish the regular season against Stanford (3-8).

The Cardinal is coming off a 41-11 home loss to arch-rival Cal in which the Stanford defense coughed up 639 total yards, including 355 rushing to the nations No. 59 team in total offense.

Notre Dame running business and looking good against a 17-point underdog on the road is the most necessary element this week to keep the Irish in the playoff talk, now that they are finally fully aligned.

Take a look at the ifs and buts of what needs to happen around Irish Tuesday night, when the College Football Playoff selection committee unveils its latest rankings (7 EST; ESPN).

For now, here’s a dive into some of the figures and personalities that put Notre Dame in this position in 2021:

Kyren Williams

The junior running back’s parlors are enough to warrant the team’s MVP consideration. Amongst them:

Williams is 72 yards from a second consecutive season of rushing 1,000 yards or more. He recently crossed the 2,000-yard plateau in career-rushing yards.

Hes brought juice to the return game. Williams is one point short of qualifying for the national statistics (minimum 1.2 per game). Otherwise, he would be sixth (11.6 average) on what was once considered Fair Catch U by some.

He is 20th nationally in the all-purpose distance (131.5 average) and ranks 15th in total TDs with 15.

Heis ND’s second most important receiver with 40 catches (for 339 yards), making it the fourth ever at Notre Dame in a season by a running back.

Still, it’s what Williams does with his teammates’ numbers that really set him apart. Here’s what Logan Diggs, a freshman in decline, had to say on Saturday after scoring his third and fourth TDs of the season.

I would say my attention to detail about things and certainly my way of thinking, Diggs said of how Williams affects his game. The way Kyren approaches the game is just unlike anyone or anything I’ve ever seen.

His mentality is very strong. He is very confident. That rubs off on me and it rubs off on our whole (running) room.

Diggs said the Irish coaches purposely linked the two at the start of fall camp, in the weight room, in exercises, in every possible situation.

We all have this mentality that the first guy isn’t going to tackle us, Diggs said of the ND ridges. And we all have this mentality that we would be the best on the pitch if we were on the pitch and made the most of our chances.

Marcus Freeman

In a 44-34 survival of North Carolina on Oct. 30, the Irish defense took the fifth most yardage total (564) of the Brian Kelly era and looked bad, in what was the first full game of four to date. was without injured All-American safety Kyle Hamilton.

The next morning, freshman defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman and the Irish woke up as the No. 76 team in total defense and No. 58 in scoring defense. In the three games since then, that ranking has risen to 51st and 12th respectively, with the Irish not allowing a TD in any of those games (Navy, Virginia, Georgia Tech).

I’m not surprised, Irish junior defensive end Isaiah Foskey said of the turnaround. You probably hear from Coach Kelly that you should always follow the traits. That stuff is real. That’s what coach Freemans does.

Hamilton’s investment in being with the team at all practice and training and giving the Irish another defensive coach has undoubtedly helped, as even the defensive pass efficiency rankings have improved significantly in that same stretch, from number 31 after North Carolina to number 1 14 heading to the Stanford game.

Pass rush has also played a big part in that number. The Irish had their season-high seven against Virginia on November 13, followed by six more and nine QB rushes Saturday against Georgia Tech.

Foskey himself has 10 sacks, good for a tie for 10th national, and five forced fumbles, good for a tie for second place after adding two from that Saturday. As a team, the Irish have risen from 31st in sacks on Halloween to fourth on Sunday.

With 38 this season, Notre Dame is four away from breaking the 25-year school record of 41.5.

No one who gets a bag gets it alone, said Irish junior nose guard Howard Cross III. Someone makes a choice or hits someone to get them released. Everyone works together as one unit to get production.

Jack Coan

After Notre Dame lost to Cincinnati, 27-13, on October 2, it felt like they were dwindling, if not over.

He was 64th nationally in passing efficiency (138.1) at the time and looked out of place with a lack of mobility behind a then-leaky offensive line.

But a brilliant fourth quarter at Virginia Tech on Oct. 9, followed by some minor adjustments on the offensive, propelled both Coan and the O-line forward. After an ND best 227.7 efficiency mark Saturday against Georgia Tech, Coan has climbed to number 37 in the national efficiency rankings (152.4).

That also places him second in his career pass efficiency (152.4) at ND to Kevin McDougal (156.7), using only his Irish stats. And that’s the calculation Notre Dame will use for its record books.

Even if he added his Wisconsin stats, Coan would still rank among Ireland’s career leaders (147.71). In that context, he jumped Jarious Jackson and Ian Book on Saturday and would go on to finish third behind McDougal and DeShone Kizer (147.7).

What impressed his teammates the most, however, is the poise and toughness he showed to get to this point, including embracing freshman Tyler Buchner as a tag team partner in a QB timeshare that works.

He has such emotional control in front of him, sophomore tight end Michael Mayer said of Coan. He can make a mistake, and it doesn’t scare the man at all. I think that’s one of Jack’s greatest things.

Michael Mayer

With three catches for 89 yards and a TD on Saturday, Mayer passed 1977 Heisman Trophy finalist Ken MacAfee for second on the ND single-season tight-end reception list.

At 55 this season for Mayer, Tyler Eifert’s (63, 2013) school record is within reach with at least two games to go. With five TD receptions, he is on one of the points to equal the school record for most in a tight-ending season.

But Mayer also takes responsibility for helping the handful of freshmen on offense who have taken on increasingly meaningful roles over the season.

Pretty much every single one of the freshmen on the attack I tried to take under my wing and answer questions, he said. Everyone who has come in here has done their best and I am proud of them.

Follow ND Insider Eric Hansen on Twitter: @EansenNDI