Sports
KKR, Mumbai Indians Become Franchise Owners in UAE-based Premier League T20
The Glazer family, owners of Manchester United, will also make their first foray into cricket
The owners of the Knight Riders franchise, the Mumbai Indians team and the English football club Manchester United – the Glazer family – will be announced as franchisees in a new T20 league to be based in the UAE in the coming days.
The six-team competition has been approved by the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) and aims to make room for itself in the period January-February, although the first edition in 2022 is likely to be played in February-March.
The competition – the Premier League T20 – was announced in August this year, although details of who could potentially be involved were in an early stage at the time.
Now, however, according to an official involved in planning the competition, talks with the six owners are in varying – but largely advanced – stages. Of those, the official said the owners of Knight Riders are “on board” while Reliance Industries, which owns Mumbai Indians, are conducting their own final due diligence, although terms and conditions have been finalized. “We just need a formal handshake” [with Mumbai Indians’ owners] to make it final now,” the official told ESPNcricinfo.
Other franchisees include Capri Global, which recently made an offer for an IPL franchise, the Sydney Sixers of the Big Bash League and Kiran Kumar Grandhi, co-owner of Delhi Capitals.
“Contracts have been exchanged with all six and discussions are at an advanced stage,” the official said. “Financial conditions are in place. The details are in most cases discussed with lawyers, advisers and so on.”
The IPL impact could have been heavier. The owners of Chennai Super Kings were involved in the first discussions around the competition, which started a few years ago. Sundar Raman, former chief operating officer of the IPL and currently advisor to the Super Kings, was also part of the early strategy shaping around the league.
However, it will provide a first real dive into cricket for the Glazer family. The owners of Manchester United were also among the unsuccessful bidders for one of the two new IPL franchises.
In its current format, the competition will have a double round-robin format with a knockout phase: a total of 34 matches, four of which will be part of a knockout phase with qualifications, an eliminator and a final. At this point, no decision has been made as to whether players will be brought in via a draft system or an auction, but once announcements are made and plans finalized, consensus is expected to be forthcoming.
Although the ECB has sanctioned the competition, the competition is led by a team led by the Council’s Vice-President Khalid al Zarooni, the Council’s General Secretary Mubashir Usmani and Subhan Ahmed, who is an adviser to the Council and previously a senior and old PCB officer. They will oversee an operations team likely to include former IMG officials.
However, with IPL franchises in the mix now, the PLT20 seems to have taken on a more tangible form. That involvement will also bring the prospect of improved financial standing, with a target salary cap of “not less than USD $1.5 million,” the official said. That, along with the UAE’s attractiveness as a sports destination and its proximity to the scheduled window on the calendar, will raise the eyebrows of the PSL.
The official believes the official announcements from the franchise owners will come out in the coming week; a broadcaster is expected to be announced within a similar time frame.
Osman Samiuddin is Senior Editor at ESPNcricinfo
Sources
2/ https://www.espncricinfo.com/story/kkr-mumbai-indians-set-to-become-franchise-owners-in-uae-based-premier-league-t20-1290453
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]