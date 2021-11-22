



A historic event is coming to Springfield, as Missouri State will host a playoff game at Plaster Stadium for the first time since 1990. Missouri State (9-3, 6-2) to host UT-Martin in the first round of the FCS Playoffs at 3 p.m. Saturday The winner of the competition would travel to the state of Montana in the second round the following week. More:Missouri State football hosts UT-Martin in first round of FCS Playoffs The historic home game will be the first in the state of Missouri since 1990 when, coincidentally, current Bears head coach Bobby Petrino was the offensive coordinator for the opposing and victorious team. Missouri State earned the home game after finishing in second place in the Missouri Valley Football Conference and with quality wins over Northern Iowa, Southern Illinois, South Dakota and North Dakota. The Bears were considered one of eight national seeds on the border, a first-round bye and second-round home game. Apparently the FCS selection committee found eight others more worthy than MSU. The state of Missouri will have a chance to prove the commission wrong and make more history in the coming weeks. The Bears have not won a game since a 38-35 win over Maine in the first round of the 1989 playoffs. Saturday marks Missouri State’s second consecutive postseason appearance. Prior to this past spring, the Bears hadn’t made the playoffs since 1990. The Bears lost to North Dakota 44-10 in the first round of the playoffs on April 24. How to secure tickets Tickets go on sale Monday at 10 a.m. at the Old Missouri Bank Box Office in JQH Arena or by phone at 417-836-7678 or at MissouriStateBears.com. Checkout opening times vary with the holiday week: Monday to Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday 10 am to 2 pm

Thursday-Friday Closed

Saturday 10am (gypsum stadium only) Current season ticket holders have until 12:00 noon on Wednesday to secure their seat. The ticket prices for the playoffs are $20 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. BearFest Village opens at 1pm Playoff Pairs SFA (8-3) at UIW (9-2) (winner plays over #1 Sam Houston)

UT Martin (9-2) in Missouri State (8-3) (winner plays at #8 Montana State)

Sacred Heart (8-3) at Holy Cross (9-2) (winner plays at #5 Villanova)

UC Davis (8-3) in South Dakota State (8-3) (winner plays in #4 Sacramento State)

Florida A&M (9-2) in Southeast Louisiana (8-3) (winner plays over #3 James Madison)

UNI (6-5) in Eastern Washington (9-2) (winner plays at #6 Montana)

Davidson (8-2) at Kennesaw State (10-1) (winner plays at #7 ETSU)

Southern Illinois (7-4) in South Dakota (7-4) (winner plays in #2 North Dakota State) Wyatt D. Wheeler is a reporter and columnist for the Springfield News-Leader. You can contact him at 417-371-6987, by email at:[email protected]or Twitter on@WyattWheeler_NL. He is also the co-host of Sports Talk on Jock Radio on weekdays from 4-6pm

