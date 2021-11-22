Desert tennis fans need to get out of the party

I arrived at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden at 4:30 PM on Thursday to see for myself what this World Team Tennis was all about.

I walked into a mostly empty Stage 2, walked downstairs close to the courthouse and grabbed a seat. About 10 meters in front of me, the American top player Taylor Fritz played singles against former phenomenon Donald Young. Music was playing. Even without many fans there was an energy in the building.

Young won the set and shortly after, Fritz, a member of the San Diego Aviators, and Young, of the Chicago Smash, each got company of doubles partners and went for a set of doubles.

This particular match ended in a 19-19 draw (I’ll explain the score in a moment) and required a super tiebreak to decide it. In the end, it was the Aviators who took the win, much to the delight of Fritzs teammates, including Coco Vandeweghe. The rest of the Smash, including Sloane Stephens, had to accept defeat.

After a 20-minute break, the second game of the evening began when the New York Empire faced the Orange County Breakers. I saw Americans Steve Johnson and Chris Eubanks take a set, immediately followed by a women’s doubles match in which tennis Hall of Famer Kim Clijsters of the Empire faced a team featuring up-and-coming American talent Amanda Anisimova.

All this and I was only there for an hour and a half.

What I’m trying to say is that if you’re a tennis fan living in the desert, you should definitely give World Team Tennis a try. It’s fun, it’s fast and you’ll never see some of the best players in the world. up close and personal during the BNP Paribas Open.

The format also offers a taste of all five disciplines in a single match. Each matchup consists of five sets (played to five points instead of six), one set of each men’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s singles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles.

A team consists of five or six players and when the five sets are completed, a total score is achieved and that team wins. For example, if the Breakers played the Aviators and the sets scores were 5-3, 2-5, 5-1, 3-5, 5-4, the Breakers would win 20-18. That scoring system also means that every point is important. Unlike a traditional tennis match where losing a set 6-3 is the same as losing a set 6-1, in World Team Tennis those extra points are important. Losing by 5-2 instead of 5-0 is important.

And the whole spirit of the pursuit is more about fun and team camaraderie than, say, the BNP Paribas Open. The other players in the team root on whoever is playing. There is a DJ and music between each point. Each team, of which there are five, has a coach, which also leads to interesting interactions.

Nevertheless, this is not just a fun exhibition full of crazy shots and laughter. The players care about winning, so they bring their A-game.

If you like tennis, I’d say give it a try. Every game is in Stadium 2 and there are concessions including beer, wine and mixed drinks, but there are no restaurants.

There is still plenty of time to tackle World Team Tennis yourself. The season continues with the championship game on Sunday, November 28. There are two matches every night this week, one at 3pm and one at 6pm. Tickets cost $40.

Desert tennis fans, you need to get out of the party. The only thing you’re missing is you. I think you will like what you see and this is a bit of a test drive. If successful, it could be played at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden every year. It would be another reason why it’s great to be a sports fan in the desert.

Shad Powers is a sports columnist for The Desert Sun. Reach him at [email protected]

grids

San Diego Flyers: Taylor Fritz, Coco Vandeweghe, Will Blumberg, Caroline Dolehide, Aleks Vukic

New York Empire: Kim Clijsters, Marcus Giron, Chris Eubanks, Kirsten Flikpkens, Hans Hach Verdugo

Chicago Smash: Sloane Stephens, Nick Monroe, Donald Young, Alexa Gaurachi, Tommy Paul

Orange County Breakers: Amanda Anisimova, Steve Johnson, Austin Krajicek, Tatjana Maria, Desirae Krawczyk

Springfield lasers: Mackenzie McDonald, Marcelo Arevalo, Denis Kudla, Asia Mohammed, Giuliana Olmos

Remaining schedule

Monday: Breakers at Lasers 3pm, Aviators at Empire 6pm

Tuesday: Smash at Aviators 3pm, Breakers at Empire 6pm

Wednesday: Aviators at Breakers 3pm, Lasers at Smash 6pm

Thursday: Empire at Lasers 11am, Breakers at 2pm.

Friday: Smash at Empire 3pm, Aviators at Lasers 6pm

Saturday: Lasers at Breakers 3pm, Empire at Aviators 6pm

Sunday : Championship match 3 p.m.