BAN vs. PAK, 3rd T20I: Pakistan win final ball thriller to complete Bangladesh 3-0 Series sweep

After 116 overs and three balls, Bangladesh finally found a chance to defeat the T20 World Cup semi-finalists in the three-match T20 International series, with skipper Mahmudullah boldly introducing himself in Monday night’s attack in Dhaka. Pakistan, chasing another mediocre 125-run goal, needed 8 of the last remaining to complete a 3-0 run. Then the drama unfolded.

Mahmudullah produced a dot, forcing comeback man Sarfaraz Ahmed to go for the glory shot and get caught. Haider Ali, who plays a fine innings (45 out of 38), the next ball fell on the same play. Then Iftikhar Ahmed launched a six, but hit out the next ball. And after some more drama with a pull-out and stopping on the pass, Mohammad Nawaz hit a four. A five-wicket win!

Earlier, Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bat first. But they again failed to post a big enough total to intimidate Pakistan. 127/7 in the tour opener and 108/7 in the second T20 International. And today 124/7 as Pakistani bowlers continued to produce the goods. Debutant Shahnawaz Dahani takes over a wicket in his first, after which Mohammad Wasim Jr and Usman Qadir were each braced. Opener Mohammad Naim scored the highest score for Bangladesh with a 50-ball 47. The two teams now play a two-game test series, which starts on November 26 in Chattogram. The second test in Dhaka will begin on December 4. The series is part of the ICC World Test Championship. Catch highlights and cricket scores of BAN vs PAK third T20I.

17:02 IS: Result

More drama. Batter not ready, apparently. Mohammad Nawaz pulls out at the last minute. Mahmudullah then stops in his delivery pass. And a four too long as Nawaz seals the win. One last ball thriller to end the series. Five wicket wins to Pakistan and 3-0 to take home. PAK-127/5 (20); BAN – 124/7 (20)

16:57 PM IST: What a drama

Iftikhar Ahmed hits the fourth ball for a six, over long out and Pakistan needs two in two. And wicket. Iftikhar goes out at trench, caught by subfielder Yasir Ali. He goes for 6 out of 2. Pakistan needs 2 runs in 1 ball. And Mohammad Nawaz is the new man.

16:55 IS: On a hat trick

Mahmudullah introduces himself to the attack with his part-time spin. Any challenge. One point for Sarfaraz Ahmed, then the wicket. Slog sweep and caught by Mohammad Naim. Sarfaraz goes for 6 out of 12. Iftikhar Ahmed is the new man. And another wicket. Same action, Haider Ali (45 out of 38) caught by Shanto. Mahmudullah on a hat trick. Khushdil Shah joins Iftikhar in the middle. Pakistan needs 8 runs in 3 balls.

16:51 IS: 8 in 6

Shahidul Islam with the penultimate over. Good start. A point than a single. Then a no-ball for height. Bellows and beamer to Sarfaraz Ahmed. Free battle. Haider Ali manages only a single, om

additional coverage. One point then and one single. Up a few too long. Seven from over. Pakistan needs the last 8. Shahidul Islam’s numbers: 1/33 in 3.5 overs. PACK-117/2 (19)

4:44 PM IST: 15 in 12

Taskin Ahmed returns for his third over. Four singles. 27 in 17 for the third wicket score. Pakistan needs 15 runs in 12 balls. PACK110/2 (18)

16:38 IS: 19 in 18

Mahedi Hasan completes his spell. Seven of his last remaining, including a four in fifth, hit Haider Ali (39 out of 31). Mahedi’s numbers: 0/19. Pakistan needs 19 runs in 18 balls. PACK-106/2 (17)

16:33 IS: 26 in 24

Shahidul Islam returns for his second over and he strikes. Mohammad Rizwan drags on. Maiden wicket fort Shahidul Islam. Rizwan goes for 40 out of 43. Sarfaraz Ahmed is the new man. A leg farewell to the new man, and Haider Ali launches the third for a six, long on. A broad, then a point. Ali saves another six, long. A few to end the over. 16 from about. Pakistan needs 26 runs in 24 balls. PACK-99/2 (16)

16:26 IS: 42 In 30

Mahedi Hasan with his third left. Three singles. And 51-run score in 48 balls for Mohammad Rizwan (40 out of 42) and Haider Ali (20 out of 23). In the previous over, Aminul Islam leaked 14, including a six and four. Pakistan needs 42 runs in 30 balls. PACK-83/1 (15)

16:14 IS: 59 in 42

Mahedi Hasan with his second left. Haider Ali (14 of 18) cuts the third ball for a four. Mohammad Rizwan is unbeaten at 30 out of 35. Six runs from the over. Pakistan needs 59 runs in 42 balls. PACK-66/1 (13)

4:00 pm IST: Rizwan’s first frontier

Nasum Ahmed completes his spell. Eight of his last left, including a four from the last ball, hit by Mohammad Rizwan. First for the Pakistani opener. Nasum’s numbers: 0/20. Pakistan needs 79 runs in 60 balls. PACK-46/1 (10)

15:49 IS: Babar Goes

Aminul Islam gets the big wicket from Babar Azam. Pakistani captain goes for a pull shot but finds Mohammad Naim. Azam goes for 19 out of 25. Haider Ali is the new man. PACK32/1 (7)

15:43 PM IST: Powerplay over

Shahidul Islam continues. Three singles of it. In the previous over, Babar hit Azam Nasum Ahmed for a four, from the second ball. So far, the bowlers from Bangladesh are keeping it tight. Pakistan needs 97 runs in 84 balls. SUIT – 28/0 (6)

15:34 PM IST: First Frontier

Shohidul Islam with its first ferry. A single from the first ball, then two dots. Babar Azam hits the first boundary of the innings, a four too long on the fourth ball. Eight from over. In the previous over, Nasum Ahmed gave up two singles. SUIT – 17/0 (4)

15:20 IS: Chase begins

Mahedi Hasan with the first one left. Mohammad Rizwan takes the strike. Two dots, then a single to give the bat to Babar Azam. Three singles from the over. Target for Pakistan – 125 runs.

15:07 IST: Innings break

Haris Rauf with the final over. Bangladesh Captain Mahmudullah launches the first, but finds Mohammad Wasim waiting. Mahmudullah goes for 13 out of 14. Aminul Islam joins Mahedi Hasan in the middle. Hasan hits the fifth ball for a four to third man. freaks. Thick brim. A run out to end the innings. Aminul Islam takes a suicidal second. Eight runs from the over. Rauf’s figures: 1/32. 35 runs and four wickets in the last 30 balls. BAN – 124/7 (20)

15:00 PM IS: 2/15 For Wasim

Mohammad Wasim Jr breaks a 31 point tie. Mohammad Naim (47 out of 50), caught and threw the third ball. Nurul Hasan joins Mahmudullah in the middle. Hasan finds a four on the fifth ball, a gentle tap on the fine leg. And Usman Qadir makes a nice dive to end Hasan’s little cameo. Six and two wickets in the over. Wasim’s grades: 2/15. BAN – 116/5

14:54 PM IST: Welcome Boundary

Haris Rauf returns for his third over. Mahmudullah hits the fifth ball for a four, a bounce to a fine leg line. Bangladesh is clearly struggling to find borders. The last, a six was in the 15th. 10 from left. In the final over, Mohammad Wasim Jr leaked five points, including one bye. And 36 runs in the last 30 balls. BAN – 110/3 (18)

2:38 p.m. EST: 2/35 for Qadir

Usman Qadir with his last left. One point over Afif Hossain’s wicket. Bangladesh batter goes for a sweep but is eventually caught by a thick rim and caught by the wicketkeeper. Hossain was involved in a 43-run tie with Mohammad Naim. Mahmudullah is the new man. Naim hits the fourth ball for a six, over mid-wicket. Nine from over. Qadir’s numbers: 2/35. BAN – 89/3 (15)

14:23 IS: Naim Sixes

Mohammad Naim hits Usman Qadir for two sixes, from the first and last ball, as Bangladesh fights back. 14 from about. Qadir’s numbers so far: 1/26 in three. Naim (22) and Afif Hossain (18) are in a 32 point standings. PROHIBITION 69/2 (12)

14:14 IS: 50 Up

Usman Qadir continues. Two dots, then a six left as Mohammad Naim pulls with conviction. A point and then a border of four to square feet. 10 from left. BAN – 52/2 (10)

14:06 IST: Two down

Usman Qadir skips in first. Shamim Hossain (22 of 23) goes out at a deep mid-wicket. Easy for Iftikhar Ahmed. Afif Hossain joins Mohammad Naim in the middle. BAN – 37/2 (7.2)

13:55 IS: Hossain Fours

Mohammad Wasim Jr with his second left. Only two singles. In the previous over, Shahnawaz Dahani was hit for four on the last two balls by Shamim Hossain. BAN – 25/1 (5)

13:40 IST: Maiden Wicket on Debut

Debutant Shahnawaz Dahani shares the new ball. Najmul Hossain Shanto hits the first ball for a four, a walk, then a run. And wicket. Shanto (5 of 5) being bowled. Shamim Hossain is the new man. Nine runs and a wicket of Dahani’s first over in international cricket. PROHIBITION – 1/11 (2)

13:34 PM IST: Cleaned up

Mohammad Nawaz with the new over. Two singles. Mohammad Naim and Najmul Hossain Shanto are the openers for Bangladesh.

13:10 PM IST: Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Shamim Hossain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah (c), Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam, Shohidul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haider Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Shahnawz Dahani

13:00 IS: Toss

So the news from the middle is that Bangladesh has won the toss and has chosen to bat first in the third T20I against Pakistan. Shahidul Islam debuts for Bangladesh, while Shamim Hossain and Nasum Ahmed enter. Saif Hassan, Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam are sitting outside. Mustafizur and Shoriful have a side and groin problem respectively. Saif has sent Saif to prepare for the first test.

12:55 PM IST: Shahnawaz Dahani debuts for Pakistan

There is news from the visiting side of Pakistan. Shahnawaz Dahani debuts today. He said he didn’t sleep all night. Big day for the 23-year-old pacemaker.

12:45 AM: Welcome

Hello and welcome to the third and final T20I between Bangladesh and Pakistan from Dhaka. Pakistan has already won the series and will be looking for a clean slate. On the other hand, can Bangladesh avoid it and end their seven-game loss streak in T20Is? For that we have to wait and watch. Also the veteran of Pakistan Shoaib Malik did not make himself available before the match and left for Dubai because his son is not well.

Nothing has gone right for Bangladesh in this home series. Fakhar Zaman hit 57 not out to lead Pakistan to an eight-wicket victory over Bangladesh, who took 2-0 in the three-match Twenty20 series on Saturday. Fakhar Zaman and opener Mohammad Rizwan put in an 85-point score that was instrumental in overhauling Bangladesh’s paltry 108-7 with 11 balls left. Rizwan scored a patient 39 out of 45 with four limits.

Pakistan has been simply amazing in this form of the game and with the next T20 World Cup in Australia in a year, the semi-finalists of the 2021 T20 World Cup have plenty of time to refine themselves. The trial could begin itself from Monday, with Pakistan testing their bank.

Bangladesh has a lot of work to do. They’ve looked from the deep from the Super-12 stage of the T20 World Cup. Minus Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim, Bangladesh have seen a house in despair and way below par. They have done a lot to restore confidence in their fans.