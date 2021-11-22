Northwestern rules out Liberty 2-0 for first-time championship schedule Northwestern field hockey captures 2021 NCAA championship in Ann Arbor

Field hockey

ANN ARBOR, Michigan. With 10 seconds left on the game clock, Northwestern players gathered on the sidelines of Michigan’s Ocker Field, waiting for the horn to sound and announce the game.

In a flash, players rushed to the field, chasing sophomore goalkeeper Annabel Skubisz as the announcer crowned the Wildcats the 2021 NCAA Division I Field Hockey National Champions.

I can’t even describe it, said sophomore midfielder Maddie Zimmer, who was named Most Outstanding Player of the tournament. It is so exciting. I can’t believe we’re here. We knew we could do it. We are done. We’ve done the details. We got on top of it.

NU (18-5, 5-3 Big Ten) defeated Liberty (20-3, 7-0 Big East) 2-0 on Sunday in Ann Arbor, Michigan, to win its first title in program history. In a hard-fought game, Zimmer and junior defender Alia Marshall scored the Cats two goals in the third quarter to take the team’s title home.

This is Coach Tracey Fuchs’ first title in her 13 seasons leading the program. Fuchs, who won one league title as a player and two as a coach, gave her team the credit. Another aspect that made the match special. Flames coach Nikki Parsley-Blocker played for the Cats in 2013.

She really put our program on the map, Fuchs said. She was one of our best recruits when I first got there, and you could tell her team went after her because they gave us a great game today.

The first half did not go smoothly. Near-freezing temperatures and pouring rain, along with the tenacious Liberty defense, kept the Cats from playing Cat Hockey in a scoreless first half, Fuchs said. She said the group had too many turnovers for her liking, adding that these missed opportunities gave the Flames plenty of opportunities on offense.

We were a little hectic, Fuchs said. We didn’t play our best. Liberty had great tacklers, so we really had to adapt.

From the start of regulation, both teams played aggressively, forcing each other to pick up the pace of the game in order to maintain possession. Liberty took advantage of NU’s lagging start and dribbled the ball to the Cats backline in the hope of a goal. The Flames were almost successful, earning a corner per minute into the game.

Yet NU Liberty’s defensive unit denied a demonstration of a defense-winning championship mentality. Marshall, junior defenseman Kayla Blas and graduate student-back Maddie Bacskai were the main leaders in the circle, making big saves during the Flames five corner attempts.

But the most important part of Cats’ spectacular defense puzzle was Skubisz. Facing immense pressure from Liberty’s fast forwards, she defended the cage with prestige and ruled out any shot attempt.

In the first half alone, Skubisz denied five corners and thanked her teammates for helping her keep her head up.

You’ve certainly heard more communication from me during those moments of stress to fight (the Flames attack), Skubisz said. The team did a really good job of staying on the same page and making sure people who needed to be pressured were pressured.

NU’s attack struggled to connect in the first quarter, was defeated by Liberty and only earned one corner. The 15-minute second half was similar, highlighting another side of the Cats team feeling the pressure of the high-stakes game.

NU’s slow offensive start seemed to turn when junior Bente Baekers got a chance at a penalty stroke after a Flame foul close to the goal line in the second quarter. Rather than allow the first score of the game, Liberty goalkeeper Azul Iritxity Irigoyen deflected Baekers’ shot and gave the attacker her second missed penalty of her career. Baekers also missed the win against Harvard in the Cats semifinal.

At halftime, Zimmer said the squad was talking about ramping up the intensity, noting that the first 30 minutes lacked drive. Bacskai and Fuchs agreed, saying the team had come up with a strategy to calm the nerves in the next half and play the Cats game on the field.

And NU made those adjustments by taking immediate possession of the ball and excluding the Flames for each corner attempt through the third and fourth quarters. With the Cats in high gear, the group attack began to roll, allowing Marshall to score into the game from a penalty corner. Zimmer followed with a buzzer-beater and scored a coast-to-coast fastbreak goal with six seconds left in the third quarter.

After a crushing loss of an NCAA Elite Eight tournament to Iowa in the spring just six months earlier, Fuchs said winning the title was a full moment for the program. With a talented team including Princeton transfers Bacskai and graduate student forward Clara Roth, Fuchs said all the pieces of NU’s 2021 fall season were just coming together.

Over a year ago, when I was campaigning for Northwestern, I called Tracey and told her. Win a national championship, Bacskai said. She chuckled sincerely on the other end and said, wait a minute, we’ve got Big Ten, we’ve got the Final Four.

I went up to her after (the match) and I said, Tracey, we did it. We have won our national championship.

E-mail: [email protected]

Twitter: @sswann301

Related stories:

Field Hockey: Northwestern Beats Harvard 2-1 in Overtime, Appears in First-Ever National Championship Game

Quick Summary: Northwestern 2, Harvard 1 (OT)

Field Hockey: Northwestern Gears Up for Final Four Battle Against Harvard on Friday