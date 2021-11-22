When and where to watch, tickets info





Top table tennis players from around the world will be in action during the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships, which begin on Tuesday (November 23) at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, USA. China has dominated world table tennis for the past two decades and has won titles at will. Ma Long is the defending champion in the men’s singles, while Liu Shiwen will defend her title in the women’s singles. Chinese rowers are also defending champions in doubles – Ma Long-Wang Chuqin in men’s doubles, Sun Yingsha-Wang Manyu in women’s doubles and Xu Xin-Liu Shiwen in mixed doubles. The quarterfinals are scheduled for November 27 and the semifinals for November 28, along with the mixed doubles final. The men’s and women’s singles and doubles finals are scheduled for November 29. Indian contingent for the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra will lead India’s men’s and women’s squad at the World Table Tennis Championships. Nine Indian rowers compete – Amalraj Anthony (MS, MD), Archana Girish Kamath (WD, XD), Ayhika Mukherjee (WS), Harmeet Desai (MS, MD), Madhurika Patkar (WS, WD), Manika Batra (WS , WD, XD), Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (MS, MD, XD), Sharath Kamal (MS, MD, XD), and Sutirtha Mukherjee (WS, WD). Also read: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran practices with Lin Yun-ju for the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships When and where to see the World Table Tennis Championships in 2021 The World Table Tennis Championships can be followed live on the WTT website at https://worldtabletennis.com/livevideo. The World Table Tennis YouTube page (https://www.youtube.com/c/WorldTableTennis/featured) will also have live streaming of the event. The World Table Tennis Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/WTT) will have live streaming on demand and fans can also watch the championships live on the WTT app (https://linkin.bio/wtt ). Tickets for 2021 World Table Tennis Championships Tickets for the tournament are on sale and can be purchased on the WTT website (https://worldtabletennis.com/eventInfo?selectedTab=Ticketing&eventId=2346). There are also premium and VIP ticket packages with plenty of features, such as first-class entry, exclusive seating and access to the hospitality area. Fans can also purchase day tickets, priced from US$10. The ticket price depends on the event and the day. The COVID-19 protocols will be followed. International participants must provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of arriving in Houston. There will be daily temperature checks before entering the competition arena. All spectators will be required to wear masks regardless of vaccination status. ALSO READ Article continues below Also read: Sathiyan aims for World Cup medal after Asian bronze Log in to reply









