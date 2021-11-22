3 Week 11 winners and 3 losers in the NFL

The AFC is a joke, and not even in a funny way anymore. Sure, at one point it was amusing to joke about the conference’s unpredictability. Now it just feels like half the competition is no longer Real wants it enough to make consistent efforts to make it to the Super Bowl.

To some extent, the same can be said about the NFC, as this whole season has been bizarre, but not so outspoken. In the NFC, really good teams lose to mediocre teams, not elite teams that absolutely blow it against garbage. I would like to be optimistic about this. Shrug and say wow, madness is fun like I’ve been doing for the past 10 weeks, but now it’s just getting damn annoying.

The Bills lose to Indy, I can definitely see it. The Colts have flown way under the radar for a 6-5 team, largely because there’s nothing remarkable about Indianapolis outside of Jonathan Taylor, and we’ve been conditioned to ignore running backs. However, there is a far cry from yes I could watch Buffalo lose, to my God they just blown out 41-15. That is a team that should dominate. That’s a team that has used up its free loss to Jacksonville. Now I really don’t trust the Bills to come back to the forefront. They did that to themselves.

As remarkable as it is to be beaten 41-15, somehow it is still was not the most embarrassing loss in the conference on Sunday. Welcome to the show, Tennessee. It’s your turn now. An 8-2 team loses to a 1-8 opponent. Not just any opponent, but the damn Houston Texans. You know how much it costs to look less functional than Houston? Do you know how much football depravity it takes to do THIS and still lose?

There is no soccer planet where the team on the left should beat the team on the right. Not a single one. This is the stat line of a beatdown, don’t upset. Of course the Titans lost because Ryan Tannehill forgot which team to throw the football to, but it’s still a mess.

I don’t have to rely on the Titans or Bills to do anything anymore. They are dead to me, and should be to anyone who isn’t a fan of either team. I know it sounds harsh, but it’s meant to be. I have no faith whatsoever in two teams that have lost jointly to the Texans, Jets and Jaguars.

The flip side of this is that there are teams waiting to overpower the AFC like buzzards, and they’re flying from the Northeast and Midwest.

Both the Patriots and Chiefs are in a very interesting position right now. Easy to write off early in the season, things turned on a dime. New England now leads the AFC East thanks to Buffalos bungle, while Kansas City, a team that was 3-4 a month ago, has now won four in a row and tops the AFC West.

Like old sayings about giving someone too much time, the Chiefs and Patriots also got a buffer from the elite teams we defended earlier in the season. Now, as they struggle against bad teams, the Pats and Chiefs have risen to the top. It shouldn’t be too surprising given Bill Belichick and Andy Reid’s respective brilliant coaching, but still, it certainly starts to feel like we’re reaching the end of the season that was destined for another year in which a Reid or Belichick- team represents the AFC in the Superbowl.

Winner: Ron Rivera

There’s been a lot of praise for Washington this week, but there Ron Rivera had a little more spice behind his performance. Sunday was not the first meeting between Washington and Carolina since Rivera was eliminated, but this one had a little more meaning with Cam Newton back in action.

All afternoon it felt like Rivera’s coaching decisions understood how best to attack the Panthers, especially when it came to challenging Carolina’s defense. It’s not like Riverboat Ron called the plays, but the strategy felt heavily influenced by someone who knew the shortcomings of specific defenders on a deeper level that only film would bring up.

The end result was an impressive win by Washington for their second week in a row, and a very real change from a season-end playoff push for a wildcard spot.

Loser: Cowboys

There really isn’t much to say here. Dallas was so flat and lifeless on offense that they couldn’t score 10 points against a very average Chiefs defense. The real shame here is that the Cowboys defense did a really great job of restraining Patrick Mahomes and taking his guns away.

It’s not that this loss hurts Dallas much, but it was just a bad game.

Winner: Cam Newton

Dons gets it: Newton was a beast on Sunday and the only reason the Panthers had a chance to win. His return to Bank of America Stadium was a wonderful moment this season, and Newton didn’t let the fans down when he made his appearance.

Newton made an immediate impact, throwing a touchdown on the Panthers’ opening drive, then making a statement with a second, a 24-meter run where he took the snap from the shotgun.

At the end of the day, Newton finished 21-of-27 for 189 yards passing and two touchdowns, rushing for 46 and another score on the ground. It’s almost like Cam is good at football, who knew?

Winner: Justin Jefferson

Justin Jefferson has been a huge beneficiary of the Vikings’ wild new concept of giving Justin Jefferson the ball. I know I’m funny, but really, after last week’s win at the Chargers, Mike Zimmer told media that he had informed Jefferson that he was ready for many goals.

Call me crazy, but I kind of assumed that giving the ball to one of the best young receivers in the NFL should have been part of the game plan from Week 1? But what do I know?

Jefferson finished with 169 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the big win over the packers, and now we can see the Minnesotas marching for a playoff spot. It definitely feels like it’s happening, so once again Vikings fans can have eternal hopes before something devastating happens in the playoffs and loses to a field goal.