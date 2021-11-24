Alexander Zverev could become world number one next year – Boris Becker





Boris Becker says he wants Alexander Zverev to become the greatest German tennis player of all time – and believes he can become world number one next year. To do that, the three-time Wimbledon champion says the winner of the ATP Finals must claim his first Grand Slam title in 2022, after taking Olympic gold this year. Zverev defeated Daniil Medvedev – a player to whom he had lost in the group stage – to win the season-ending event for a second time, and Becker was impressed with his performance throughout the match, saying he didn’t play a bad game. Australian Open ‘They are no longer intimidated’ – Djokovic ‘vulnerable’ to rising stars says Wilander 6 HOURS AGO But he has yet to take home one of the four major trophies and Becker believes this will be rectified next season – giving him the chance to rise to the top of the world rankings, above Novak Djokovic. https://www.instagram.com/reel/CWlCp3KjY4D/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link “He won’t take it (become number one in the world) without a Grand Slam win, Djokovic told the Eurosport Germany podcast The yellow of the ball. The next big goal for Sascha Zverev has to be number one. I think he can make it next year. But he can only do that if he wins one or two Grand Slam tournaments. You saw it this year: the clear number one was Djokovic with three Grand Slam wins, the clear number two was Medvedev with one Grand Slam win and the clear number three was Sascha. Sure, an ATP Finals title is an absolute pinnacle of a person’s career — he’s won it twice — and the Olympic win was certainly unique, but the next big triumph has to be a Grand Slam tournament win. Then you come closer to your dream.” ‘This isn’t about tennis’ – Zverev hopes Djokovic will play at Australian Open Steffi Graf is easily the most successful tennis player in German history, with 107 titles, including 22 at Grand Slams, but the opportunity to succeed Becker as the most prolific men’s player is still in Zverevs’ crosshairs. The 24-year-old has 19 titles to date, compared to Becker’s 49 – six of which are majors. “On Monday I saw the list of prize money, he has now caught up with me,” said Becker. What people forgot to mention – today you get a lot more prize money for the same win than 20 or 30 years ago. You have to put it all in perspective. I would like to see him become the most successful German tennis player of all time. Then we would all have a lot to celebrate and we would have another tennis boom in Germany. “We would all be winners. I’m his biggest fan and I hope he can do it.” Australian Open Djokovic may need Covid jab this week to play in Australian Open – Woodbridge YESTERDAY AT 17:03 Tennis Can Djokovic, Zverev and Medvedev’s Friendly Rivalry Survive? YESTERDAY AT 06:33

