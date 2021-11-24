New Jersey HS Hockey: Gordon Conference Preview

New Jersey’s top track will once again be highly competitive. The Conference welcomes Princeton Day School as a new member this winter. PDS will play in the National Division.

AMERICAN DIVISION

MOUNTAINS CATHOLIC

Trainer: Thomas Keough

The Crusaders have been in the upper echelon of the division in recent seasons, winning the Gordon Cup title in 2020.

Look for senior Antonio Arcaroli (19 pts) as a catalyst for the attack for coach Keough. Fellow senior Matt Hughes and sophomore John Mustard and Matt Maglio will also be counted. New junior Corey Robinson, a transfer from St Peter’s Prep, is on hand to help right away.

Brown University commit Bryceon Lugo (10 pts) will anchor the Crusader defense, a group that also brings back junior Matt Desiderio and sophomore Jacob Carver.

The goalkeeping duties should fall to returning senior Gavin Schornstein.

DELBARTON

Trainer: Bruce Shatel

The Green Wave won’t have as much depth as teams in the past, so staying healthy will be a key to success.

The returning group up front has seniors Kai Berezniak and James Royse, juniors Trip Pendy, Nick Faccone and Jack Olsen, and sophomores Jack Genovese and Max Pendy. New junior Duncan Stewart gets a part.

A senior pair — Ray Berezniak and Billy Crutchlow — will take on most of the defensive duties, along with returning sophomore Dan D’Allesandro and newcomers Julian Brown (sophomore) and Dante Rodriguez (freshman).

Junior Jason Cai and senior Austin Kramer both return between the pipes.

DON BOSCO PREPARATION

Trainer: Greg Toskos

The defending Gordon Cup champions have to reload after losing three players to the US National Development Program, as well as All State Forward Connor Sedlak. Scoring will be a key role for the Ironmen, who will have a young but skilled blue line and strong goalkeepers.

Up front, Toskos will be looking out for four-year-old varsity player Matt Imbriano (17 points), the team captain, along with junior Ty Oller (16 points) and sophomore Dean Toskos (12 points) and Matthew Bossolina as leaders. New junior Kristofer Krummins should step in right away, while a few freshmen to keep an eye on are Cooper Snee and Matthew Shpungin.

The defense will revolve around returning junior Liam St. Pierre and sophomores Lukas Peterson and Kenny Kalman. New junior Jeremy Gagnon gets a part.

Junior Ethan Marsh and sophomore James Tarabocchia form a solid tandem between the pipes.

CHRISTIAN BROTHERS ACADEMY

Trainer: Andy Gojdycz

After being ousted in the Gordon Cup quarter-finals last winter, the Colts are determined to pose a serious threat at the conference this year. They do return good grades.

Up front, senior Zach Wagnon (14 points), junior Leighton Biesiadecki (15 points) and sophomore Christian Chouha (13 points) look set to continue their solid game from a year ago. Also returning and ready to step up are seniors Ray Cartigiano and Aidan Guinnessey, juniors Antonion Donohue and Will Thygeson, and sophomores Sean Guinnessey and Thomas Mantellino

The anchor on the defense will be junior Pat Reilly (17 pts), a Princeton University commitment. Seniors Jason Andreyev and Tom Atanacio and junior Mike Gravina also return to what should be a solid blue line.

Senior Joe Cartigiano returns after spending most of the minutes in goal for coach Gojdycz last winter. Senior Jake Donohue is also back.

GLOUCESTER CATHOLIC

Trainer: Tom Bunting

Strong goalkeeping and a solid youth class will be the keys to success for the Rams as coach Bunting enters his fourth season behind the dasher.

Plenty of experience returns at the forefront in junior Billy Sheridan (11 pts), junior Casey Johnson (8 pts), senior Ryan Talorico (7 pts), senior Matt Klinewski (7 pts) and junior Ryder Wicken (7 pts). Newcomers to keep an eye out up front include senior Robby Rassel and sophomore Nash McArthur.

Junior Mike Hoffner will support the GC Defense Unit. New senior Brogan Shea will have an important place in the lineup. Freshman Joe Campanella looks set to crack the lineup.

In the nets, senior Zach McErlain took nine wins in last winter’s shortened campaign. He is joined in the rotation by sophomore Billy Stuski.

PREPARING THE SETON ROOM

Trainer: Mike Atkinson

There will be many new faces in the lineup for the Pirates, but despite this, they still want to compete for both a Gordon and a state championship, building on the success of the squad last year.

The plan is for the offensive to be generated by a group of returning varsity attackers, made up of juniors Will Underwood and Nick Schneider, and sophomores Daniel Kelly and Chris McIntyre.

Senior Max Toomey will be a defensive anchor, with juniors Owen Waivada and Hudson Gorski, and sophomore Hudson Rocheville all returning as well.

A novice goalkeeper had to be developed in pre-season training sessions.

NATIONAL DIVISION

POPE JOHN XXIII

Trainer: Ryan Brown

Can the Lions be in the Northern Conference mix? Brown, now in his 16th year, thinks so. “We will rely on a solid defensive core this season,” he said. “Our challenge will, as always, be a difficult program. Our junior class has some experience with a strong second class behind them. The success of our season will depend on how well those juniors and sophomores develop into their top minute roles.

Key returning strikers include juniors Nathan Meola (9 pts), Emporia Ienciu (7 pts) and Owen Lapinski, and sophomores Matt Hughes and Robbie Myshkoff. Freshman brothers Luke and Jack Jarosiewicz hope to contribute.

On the blue line, juniors Jack Kelmer and Brandan Young and sophomores Jake Stevens and Declan Murphy make up a solid quartet, along with freshmen Magnuss Bars.

In goal, the Lions will turn to junior Tyler Paluzzi and sophomore Soren Torlucci, who both saw varsity time last season.

PRINCETON DAY SCHOOL

Trainer: Scott Bertoli

Making their Gordon Conference debut this season, the Panthers are looking to get off to a flying start.

“We hope to prove ourselves as an annual challenger to the Gordon Cup,” said coach Bertoli. “We expect to be very solid at the rear this winter.”

In the offensive zone, PDS took three of the top four scorers, so it will rely on returning players such as senior Adam Teryek, juniors Ryan Vandal and Oliver Hall, and sophomore Riley Schmidt to increase production. New transfers – sophomore Liam Jackson (Manalapan), junior Roshean Nissangaratchie (Delbarton) and junior Ace Ewanchyna (Lawrenceville) – will look for key roles.

There is experience in defense with the return of senior Chris Babecki, junior Will Brown and sophomores Connor Stratton and Han Shin. Senior Tim Miller is back between the pipes.

NS. JOSEPH REGIONAL

Trainer: Larry Mahurter

Defense seems to be a strength for the Green Knights, who must develop goal scoring from a balanced forward group.

Ryan Tobin

St. Joseph Regional

Senior tri-captains Thomas Hillard and Thomas Bayer will be offensive catalysts. Fellow seniors Matt Freitas, Garrett Kata and Finn Sweeney are also returning. That group will be joined by newcomers, including junior transfer Michael Chang, sophomore transfer Carmin Coiro, sophomore Frank Perrone and freshman Shane Tobin, Logan Hughes and Paul Giblin.

Tri-Captain Dylan Stiles, senior deputy captains Ryan Tobin and Brian Atwell and junior Matt Dicarlo will anchor an experienced defensive unit.

In goal, junior Nick Wronski saw some varsity time last year.

NS. PETER’S PREPARATION

Trainer: Brendan Rochea

The Marauders should have one of their strongest teams in recent years, but need to develop some solid goalkeeping skills after graduating both netminders from last year.

A group of core seniors – Bryan Arrendondo, Christopher Benkovitz, Michael Benkovitz and Jack Fischer – will be key offensive players for freshman head coach Roche. Senior Tige Mauseth seems to be playing a big part.

Two more seniors—Simon Hidas and Ryan Lawler—will form the cornerstones of St. Peter’s Blue Line Corps.

Roche will be looking for a starting netminder from the group of Michael Lemanowicz, Santo Petrocelli and Bryan Van Alstyne, all from the JV program.

** St. Augustine Prep, coached by Tim Fingerhut, will also be in the mix in the Gordon Conference National Division.