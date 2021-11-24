2021 NFL Divisional Power Rankings Entering Week 12: AFC North Stays on Top as NFC North Drops to New Low

Another unpredictable week happened in the NFL, although at this stage of the season the chaos should be predictable. The Houston Texans and Minnesota Vikings caused even more commotion in Week 11, beating out teams going into the week with at least four more wins than them this year. There have been eight such wins this season, tying with the 1974 campaign (eight) for the most wins by teams over an opponent who had at least four wins in the season through Week 11.

Since Week 9, 11 wins have been won by teams with a win rate of .500 or lower against division leaders, with the majority of such wins having been won in Weeks 9-11 of a single season since the 1970 merger. balanced, there hadn’t been much shifting in the division rankings this week.

For at least a week, the divisions maintained a normal pace. As this season progresses, that won’t remain the same as the league moves into Thanksgiving.

8. NFC North

Last week’s position: 8

The Minnesota Vikings who upset the Green Bay Packers certainly showed that Green Bay will not run away with this poor division – one that basically has two teams in the NFC playoffs for 11 weeks. The NFC North has the Chicago Bears (losers of five in a row) and the Detroit Lions (didn’t win a game all year), leaving them last in the divisions.

It didn’t help that Chicago fell to Baltimore without its starting quarterback and best wide receiver and Detroit got even worse quarterback play in Week 11 than previous weeks. The NFC North is a league-worst 11-19-1 in out-of-division games (.371) and 16-24-1 overall (.402). If this division didn’t have Aaron Rodgers…

7. AFC East

Last week’s position: 7

The Buffalo Bills defeated by the Indianapolis Colts didn’t help this division show why it should soar this week, even with the division-leading New England Patriots shutting out the Atlanta Falcons. The Miami Dolphins who have won three in a row have helped this division stay competitive, but the AFC East just isn’t good enough right now to compete with the rest of the league.

Buffalo playing to championship potential and New England continuing to emerge as a playoff contender can carry this division for the last seven weeks. The AFC East is 12-16 in interdivision matchups (.429) and 19-23 overall (.452).

6. AFC South

Last week’s position: 6

The Houston Texans beating the division-leading Tennessee Titans was the shock of the year — and even helped the division show it’s more than top-heavy. Houston and the Jacksonville Jaguars are still tied for the worst record in the AFC, hurting the strength of the top half of the division.

The Colts’ outburst over the Bills showed that the AFC South has two strong teams, both of which could be contenders for deep playoff runs. Indianapolis will be tested over the next four games with three division leaders — a stretch that could bring this division up the ranks.

The AFC South is only 11-17 in out-of-division matchups (.393) and 18-24 overall (.429).

5. NFC South

Last week’s position: 4

Losing two games to NFC East opponents in week 11 means the NFC South remains in free fall. The New Orleans Saints were defeated by the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team defeated the Carolina Panthers. In any case, the division-leading Tampa Bay Buccaneers took care of the New York Giants.

This division currently has the Buccaneers and Saints in the playoffs, but that could change with all the injuries in New Orleans. The Atlanta Falcons have been knocked out in consecutive games, hurting the division’s strength among its peers in the conference.

This division is currently for Tampa Bay to lose while the other three fight to get .500 or better. The NFC South is 16-15 in interdivision matches (.516) and 21-20 overall (.512).

4. NFC East

Last week’s position: 5

Even with the Dallas Cowboys losing to the Kansas City Chiefs, the NFC East deserves to skip the NFC South after the Eagles beat the Saints and Washington upset Carolina. Both games were home to Philadelphia and Washington, but the wins were impressive for a division that may have different competitive teams than Dallas.

The Giants are a lost cause right now and don’t seem to be helping this division anytime soon. The NFC East can stay in the top four if Washington and Philadelphia can continue their strong play on the field. Dallas with another run of wins will also help.

The NFC East is 16-19 in out-of-division matchups (.457) and 19-22 overall (.463), with three teams below. 500. It doesn’t feel like there are three teams under .500 with how the Eagles and Washington have played this month.

3. NFC West

Last week’s position: 3

The NFC West is holding service this week, especially since the division only had one out-of-division game (the San Francisco 49ers crushed the Jacksonville Jaguars). Within the division, the Arizona Cardinals easily took care of the Seattle Seahawks on the road with a backup quarterback (Colt McCoy) and without their top pass catcher (DeAndre Hopkins).

Arizona is the best team in the NFC, which certainly keeps this division at the top of its peers at the conference. San Francisco comes back into the playoff conversation and makes this division even stronger, despite the struggles in Seattle. The NFC West may get three more teams in the postseason.

The NFC West is 17-10 in interdivision matchups (.630, the best in the NFL) and 24-17 overall (.585).

2. AFC West

Last week’s position: 2

Kansas City provided Dallas in a battle of division leaders and certainly showed the strength of the AFC West, a division that had a strong week. Winning a prime-time thriller against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Los Angeles Chargers showcased the heavyweight battle for the division lead between two conference contenders over the last seven weeks – a huge plus for the AFC West.

The Las Vegas Raiders are in free fall after losing at home to the Cincinnati Bengals, but are still at .500. This is one of two divisions where each team is .500 or better. The AFC West is 19-14 in out-of-division matchups (.576) and 23-18 overall (.561).

1. AFC North

Last week’s position: 1

Another week, the AFC North remains at the top after a strong performance from the division. The division-leading Ravens defeated the Bears on the road without their starting quarterback and top wide receiver, while the Bengals took care of the Raiders on the road.

The Cleveland Browns wrestled at home against the Detroit Lions, but a win is a win in the NFL. The only loss in the division was to the Steelers, who rallied against the Chargers in the fourth quarter to take a late lead. This division could have easily gone 4-0 this week.

The AFC North begins to withdraw from the field. The division is a league-best 20-12-1 in interdivisional matchups (.621) and 24-16-1 overall (.598) – the best win percentage in the NFL. Each team is over .500 in the AFC North, making this division easily the best in football.