Sports
Parents Talk Back LEARNING CRICKET TO CONNECT WITH MY FATHER | lifestyles
I am fluent in most American sports, but one international game has eluded me.
I’ve always been curious about cricket — Pakistan’s national pastime — especially since my father played it growing up and in college. But it seemed too complicated and intimidating to learn.
In addition, there were no easy opportunities to watch professional matches. You had to subscribe to a special satellite service and I wasn’t forced enough to bother.
That changed last month: for the first time ever, Pakistan defeated India in the Cricket World Cup, beating their rivals from the tournament in the quarter-finals.
I witnessed a burst of joy oceans away that rippled all the way to suburban St. Louis and pulled me in. Do you remember the cheers when the St. Louis Blues won their first Stanley Cup? Imagine if they had defeated rivals with whom they had fought four wars. Frankly, there is no rivalry in American sports that comes close to the nationalistic stakes raised when these two geopolitical rivals meet on the field.
Pakistani sports journalist Faizan Lakhani explained to me that cricket is like a religion and a unifying force in the country.
“Families sit together to watch; they pray together for Pakistan to win, and celebrate together,” he said.
I enjoy a good bandwagon jump as much as the next fair-weather fan, but I had another motive that drew me to the sport. A year ago, my father was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. The cancer cleared up after months of immunotherapy treatments, but the lingering effects changed his life.
Before the pandemic, he was a full-time substitute teacher in a disadvantaged school district. He drove nearly an hour each way on Houston’s highways to get to work. When COVID-19 hit, he stopped teaching. When the cancer hit, he stopped driving and didn’t go out at all.
Pain, fear, isolation and illness all had a major impact on him, and it took its toll on our relationship. We’ve always talked about news, politics and sports on a regular basis, but my father went into a sort of survival mode and our conversations faltered.
The Pakistan Cinderella race at the World Cup was the biggest interest I had seen him since his diagnosis.
I missed my father and I was looking for a way to share some joy with him again. So as Pakistan’s next match approached — a semifinal showdown against Australia — I turned to a friend whose father had played for the Pakistani national team in the 1960s and 1970s. She invited me to watch the match with her and offered a cricket tutorial as we watched.
I asked her to explain the basics using baseball analogies. A few things neatly in a row: The bowler is the pitcher. The wicket-keeper is the catcher. The batter is the batter. An over is a kind of inning, but not really. With the help of a few drawings and my friend pausing the TV to explain some plays, I understood the basics.
In addition, I caught the excitement of the game and the spirit of the competition.
Pakistan lost that match in a heartbreak – a missed catch and a series of runs shortly after. I had messaged my parents during the game, but I didn’t hear from my father until hours later, when his name appeared on my caller ID for the first time in months.
He started by apologizing for being out of touch. I wasn’t prepared for that, so I quickly turned around to talk about the game.
“I understand cricket now, Abu,” I said. But what a disappointing ending.
“That’s just cricket,” he said. He would have loved to win, but that’s the game. He reminisced about the advice his college coach would give the team. I asked some questions about strategy and players.
It was the longest and happiest conversation we’ve had in months.
Lakhani had told me that although Pakistan lost in the semi-finals, for many fans the team’s victory over India felt just as great as winning the entire match.
When I was on the phone with my father, it certainly felt like we had won.
(Aisha Sultan is a St. Louis journalist studying parenting in the digital age while trying to keep up with her tech-savvy kids. Find her on Twitter: @AishaS.)
Sources
2/ https://www.washtimesherald.com/news/lifestyles/parents-talk-back-learning-cricket-to-connect-with-my-dad/article_dcee032c-4d24-11ec-8ebf-2bd1ecbc97b7.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]