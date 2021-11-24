Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is confident he will play against Cleveland Browns





OWINGS MILLS, Md. — This time, Lamar Jackson is “120 percent” sure he’s playing. Three days after having to miss a game due to a relapse due to illness, Jackson returned to training on Wednesday and starts Sunday night against the Cleveland Browns. “I feel good. Great this time,” Jackson said with a smile. “…Positive. Sure. No relapse, man.” Jackson took part in the morning walk on Wednesday morning and attended all the meetings. His expectation is to have a full training session on Wednesday. “I think I’m back to normal,” Jackson said. “I want to go out and just go. I don’t want to go out and limit myself or let a coach limit me.” 2 Related He has a 4-1 mark against the Browns with an 85.8 Total QBR. That’s the second-highest Total QBR by a quarterback against a single opponent since the stat was first tracked in 2006. Jackson missed two training days last week because he was ill, but he came back for a full workout on Friday. However, symptoms returned on Saturday, sidelining him for Sunday’s 16-13 win over the Chicago Bears. “I have no idea [what happened from Friday to Saturday]’ said Jackson, adding that he sweated in his sleep. ‘I just got tired. I got chills. I was out. But I’m good now. I feel amazing.” On the flight to Chicago, Jackson curled up in a ball in the seat and was so sick he didn’t realize the plane had landed. During the match, Jackson watched from the locker room with his jacket wrapped around him. However, Jackson celebrated when backup quarterback Tyler Huntley led the Ravens to a game-winning 72-yard drive in the last minute. “When he took that last ride, I felt like I wasn’t sick anymore,” said Jackson. The AFC North’s leading Ravens (7-3) play host to the Browns (6-5) in an important divisional game. If the Ravens win, their chances of conquering the AFC North improve to 72%, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index. If Baltimore loses, the odds of winning the division drop to 39%. As an MVP candidate, Jackson ranks 14th in the NFL in passing (2,447 yards) and eighth in rushing (639). In his four-year career, he has missed more time due to illness than injury. This year he was sidelined from practice by three separate illnesses. “I’m not worried about it because I’ve been healthy all my life,” Jackson said. “I’ve never had a problem being sick until I’m here. I don’t really know if it is. Hopefully that’s over.”

