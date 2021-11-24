Sexting by cricket captain Tim Paine showed an appalling lack of judgment





The baggy green cap has long been a symbol of national pride in Australia. It has been distributed to 460 Australian cricketers since the first ever Test was played at the MCG against England in 1877. Of those 460, 46 have gone to those who led the team, one of the most distinguished and prestigious positions in Australia, even worldwide , sports. Tim Paine’s sudden death shocked the cricketing world and the general public. After taking the reins of the Test side during the disastrous Sandpapergate saga of ball tampering of 2018, Paine himself has left the role after becoming embroiled in his own filthy scandal, which involved sexting a colleague at Cricket Tasmania . Tim Paine announces his resignation as test captain. Credit:Nine news Since the revelations, there has been no shortage of recriminations. Cricket Australia in particular has come under fire for the way it is handling the issue. After the woman involved became aware of the incident since the woman concerned filed a complaint in 2018, it chose to keep Paine as captain and remain silent about the investigation into the matter, which led to him violating its code of conduct. Cricket Australia chairman Richard Freudenstein now says that was a mistake and, in a swipe at the sport’s previous leadership, said that if the current board had been in place three years ago, Paine would not be captain after the investigation. would have supported.

If Mr. Freudenstein expected support for his strong stance of the cricket fraternity, he was soon rid of that idea. Cricket Tasmania came out with all the guns blazing, with its chairman, Andrew Gaggin, declaring in a blistering statement that the treatment afforded the Australian test captain by Cricket Australia is appalling and the worst since Bill Lawry more than 50 years ago. (Lawry was unceremoniously fired as captain during the 1970-71 Ashes series and heard the news on the radio, after a period of tension with the board.) Former Cricket Australia chairman David Peever, who was present during the Paine inquiry, also targeted and taunted Mr Freudenstein for not showing the former captain enough loyalty. Paine is also getting support from his teammates, with reports suggesting they are angry at the administration’s lack of support. Despite all the claims and counterclaims, much of the heated debate seems to have lost sight of the basic facts of the actual incident. They are worth remembering. As far as we know, Paine, then 32, married and with a young baby, began a flirtatious workplace relationship with a female coworker via text message that escalated to the point where he sent numerous lewd messages and a photo of his penis. Whether it was consensual or not, and that’s far from clear as the woman hasn’t given her full side of the story, it revealed an appalling lack of judgment from Paine. As he himself said when he stepped down as captain: My actions in 2017 are not up to the standard of an Australian cricket captain, or the wider community. I am deeply sorry for the hurt and pain I caused my wife, my family and the other party.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theage.com.au/sport/cricket/we-deserve-better-from-an-australian-test-captain-20211124-p59bnd.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos