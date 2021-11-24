Downtown FA, Sopore FA win matches





Srinagar, November 24: In a running NIFF Youth Football League 2021, three matches were played on Wednesday, the first match between Kashmir United FA and Barbarshah FA ended in a 1-1 draw, while Downtown FA defeated Eidgah FA at 6:0 in a one-sided match and in the third Sopore FA defeated Burnhall FA 3-0 here at Synthetic Turf TRC. The first match of the day started with Kashmir United FA going up against Barbarshah FA which ended in a 1-1 draw as both teams scored a point each. The player of the match was presented to Asrar of Barbarshah FA by the match principal Ms Shobhna Sirohi Principal DPS Budgam. The second game of the day was played between Downtown FA and Eidgah FA, in which Downtown comfortably took the win 6-0. Numaan Rashid from Downtown was named Player of the Match and received his award from Irfan Ali Conservator J&K Forest Department and Zahid Ahmad. In the third and final game of the day, Sopore FA defeated Burnhall FA 3-0. The Player of the Match was awarded to Arsalan of Sopore jointly by Nazir Ahmad and Mushtaq, veteran players of Baramulla and executive members of NIFF. On occasion, NIFF President Bashir Ahamd Malik said that NIFF is committed to bringing back the glory of football in J&K, which has been lost in recent decades. By organizing these tournaments and creating playing opportunities for all underage players, it will certainly bring future stars of J&K. “From next month we will play the same league matches in the Jammu Division,” he said. The League is the first initiative of its kind taken by NIFF to provide a spacious platform for youth players. The Youth Football League is organized by NIFF J&K in association with J&K Sports Council and sponsored by New JK Roadways. IOT Zakura organizes table tennis tournament The sports wing of the Institute of Technology (IoT) has organized a table tennis tournament for the students and staff of IOT Zakura Campus under the supervision of Assistant Director Sports Dr. Basharat Ali. Many students and staff took part in the event. This was the first offline event organized after a long period of pandemic. 4th semester mechanical engineering student, Abrar Ahad Rah emerged as the winner of the tournament. Rafid Nabi 4th semester electrical engineering took 2nd place and 3rd place was secured by salim yousuf 4th semester mechanical engineering. Among the staff, Dr Waseem Naqash Assistant Professor of Chemistry Department of Applied Sciences won the final and Irfan Ahamed took 2nd place. In another finale, Dr. Irfan Faiq, Assistant Professor of Mathematics who won, won the final and Ibrahim Ahamed secured 2nd place. Tariq Ahamed Zargar (ATO) was the guest and Ritaz Qurashi (Proctor) from IOT Zakura Campus was the guest of honor on the occasion and disrupted the prizes among the finalists of the tournament. Harbinder Singh Senior Hockey Coach and Surjeet Kour Sports Assistant from the Physical Education and Sports Directorate also attended the occasion as event officials.

