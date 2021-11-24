Minnesota Vikings DE Everson Griffen Leaving Home and Being Cared for

EAGAN, Minnesota — The Minnesota Vikings released a statement Wednesday afternoon saying that the team was informed by law enforcement that Everson Griffen got out of his home “without incident and is now getting the care he needs,” hours later. the 33-year-old posted a series of disturbing Instagram posts early Wednesday morning claiming that someone in his home was trying to kill him.

“We are grateful to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, the Carver County Sheriff’s Office, the Minnetrista Police Department and the Orono Police Department for their prompt response and commitment to ensuring the situation ended peacefully,” the Vikings statement said. . “Our focus remains on Everson’s health and safety and providing the right resources for him and his family.”

A statement from Minnetrista’s public safety department said Griffen left the residence around 2:30 p.m. ET “without incident” and was taken by ambulance to a healthcare facility. The statement added that the matter is still under investigation.

“We’ve given him the necessary help he needs and (he) takes care of medical professionals,” said Rick Spielman, Vikings general manager. He added that the team has an emergency action plan that was activated once the club was notified.

Earlier Wednesday, Minnetrista’s public safety department said in a press release that Griffen called 911 from his residence after 3 a.m. on Wednesday and said someone was at his home asking for help from authorities. Griffen told the 911 dispatcher that he fired a gun, but no one was injured.

According to the press release, police psychologists and the Vikings team had been in contact with Griffen since about 7 a.m., but Griffen had refused to leave his residence for hours, well into the middle of the afternoon. Police said they could not find an intruder at Griffen’s home.

Early Wednesday morning, Griffen posted several Instagram posts, all of which have been deleted, including a video showing the defensive end at his home holding a gun, which he said was his.

“I’m in my house. N—– trying to squash me,” Griffen said in the video. “I still have clips left. This is my weapon, .45 Wilson Combat, in my name. I bought all my bullets in town. Dalvin Cook helped me buy this weapon. It’s all mine, and they are registered on I know exactly where I bought them. I have the card I have them on. I have everything.”

Cook told Twin Cities media members on Wednesday that he didn’t know why Griffen’s video was referenced, but that he called and texted the defense earlier in the day to check him in. Griffen did not answer, according to Cook.

“Since I came here, he was one of the older guys who took me under his wing and taught me, ‘This is what you don’t do, this is how you do it, this is how you take care of your body,'” Kok said “How to be a pro. Appreciate him for that, for the little things he did. Since he came back, our relationship has grown stronger. He tries to win matches. We’ve all had the same mission, I’m just trying to win games, trying to get better, trying to lead this team the right way. So we’re definitely close. That’s my brother. I just want him to be okay. In his mind, make sure his family is okay. I just want the best for Everson in general.”

In an Instagram story, Griffen wrote, “I need help from people trying to kill me. In my own home,” and posted screenshots of an alleged text conversation with his agent, Brian Murphy of Athletes First, in which he asked asked for help from 911 .

According to authorities, Griffen was alone in his house.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said when asked that he wasn’t sure Griffen was safe. As for the status of the defensive end for Minnesota’s week 12 game in San Francisco, Zimmer also said he wasn’t sure.

“No, that’s really not our concern right now,” Zimmer said. “It’s really about him.”

In his first stint with the Vikings, Griffen took a month-long break during the 2018 season to focus on his health and wellness after the team ordered him to undergo a mental health assessment and after two incidents involving police authorities resulted in his death. he was hospitalized. He said in April 2019 that he had had a “tough year” regarding his mental health.

Zimmer said he would address the team on Wednesday morning.

“We’re just concerned about his well-being,” Zimmer said. “He’s been with us for a long time. Good guy. Works hard.’