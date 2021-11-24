Latest college football coaching rumors: Napier a slot in Florida?

That magic buzzword “alignment” is popping up more and more in college sports these days.

Just a few weeks ago, Miami President Julio Frenk broke out of the jargon to basically say he would be more involved in the football program “by creating a seamless alignment between the Board of Trustees, my entire administration, and the athletics department.” ease.” It’s ipsum lorem business-speak-meets-the-increasing-independence-of-college-sports, but it can matter when you hire a soccer coach for millions of dollars. Miami currently has no vacancy, but a few hours north in Gainesville, Florida has a situation that needs to be explained in detail from an alignment perspective.

At a news conference after Dan Mullen’s resignation Sunday morning, Florida athletics director Scott Stricklin made it clear who was in charge of the search (while also stopping cautiously when asked if he consulted a research firm).

“One thing that isn’t talked about much is that we have an incredible alignment between our university hierarchy, from the Board of Trustees to [president Kent Fuchs], myself, the University Athletic Association Board, Gator Boosters Board,” Stricklin said. “You’re probably seeing things from other schools where administrators are trying to get involved in the decision-making process and who’s really in charge. That doesn’t happen here at the University of Florida.

‘I’m describing our board, our board on campus, they’re not defensive linemen. If the AD is the quarterback trying to make decisions, it’s not defensive linemen trying to get me and try to force me to make a certain decision. They are like attacking linemen who try to protect me and give me a clean bag.”

Well, that’s one way to approach things when you’re trying to create a juxtaposition between your job and the minds of potential candidates.

That distinction may be key for reasons we wrote about earlier. Let’s take Billy Napier from Louisiana as an example. Napier has been associated with multiple SEC positions in recent years and is also in the Florida mix. But last winter, when he was in the running for Auburn’s open coaching role, he was quickly eliminated by the Tigers’ dysfunction. It was clear that Auburn was out of alignment after a booster coup was sunk by a social media campaign, which subsequently led to AD Allen Greene and President Jay Gogue leaning on a research firm to try and get Brian Harsin out of left field. rent.

Florida alignment is a factor that all candidates should investigate for themselves. Stricklin still feels some heat because of the recent women’s basketball scandal, while Fuchs finds himself in even hotter water over a major scandal in which several professors were initially barred from testifying in a voting trial. It is up to the potential coaching candidates to decide for themselves how UF really aligns now and to what extent it will stay in the future.

Now that Florida has been ordered to hire a fourth coach within a decade, some affiliated with the program do not appreciate the instability, especially when two of the three coaches from 1990-2010 were wildly successful and the SEC’s program -punchline to the main national power.

More coaching rumble

Penn State: You can take James Franklin off your hot-lists for now, though probably not until 2031, thanks to his recent renewal with a base salary of $7.5 million. The buyout terms are the biggest financial factor for potential future employers. Here’s how his buyout fails if he leaves the Nittany Lions:

$12 million through April 2022

$6 million through December 31, 2024

$2 million through December 31, 2025

$2 million through December 31, 2026

$1 million from there

It’s buying Penn State about two years of security disguised as a 10-year extension, but it’s a win-win situation because Penn State say he is incarcerated until 2031. Franklin has plenty of leeway should he want to move elsewhere or renegotiate his terms in the future. We’ll do this dance again soon enough.

State of New Mexico: Coach Doug Martin is not expected to be renewed when the Aggies’ season ends, a source tells us Illustrated Sports. TCU interim head coach Jerry Kill is a top candidate to replace Martin, according to multiple sources. A source compared his interim stint to auditioning for another job. He might have just gotten that lead role.

TCU: Barring an upset, sources indicate Sonny Dykes will be TCU’s next coach after the regular season is over, confirm multiple reports. The move would eschew the offer on his desk to stay with the ponies and move to the other side of the DFW Metroplex.

secondary school: Speaking of SMU, multiple sources say Miami Offensive Coordinator Rhett Lashlee will be a prime target if Dykes leaves for TCU. Former Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente is also in the mix, according to a source.

Washington: Chris Petersen’s thumb is on the scale during this coaching quest, according to sources, and that could be part of what ties Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin to the Seattle opening. AL.com reports that Harsin is not “seriously in the mix”, but don’t be surprised if more Petersen-affiliated coaches emerge as candidates, such as Cal’s Justin Wilcox.

Washington State: The Cougars have been quiet during the “silly season” as interim coach Jake Dickert guides them through the second half of their schedule. An Apple Cup win on Friday would make an interesting case for a coach who has kept a team afloat while dealing with a lot of distractions.

More College Football Coverage:

• The Most Significant Showdowns of the Rival Week

• SI’s Top 10: Oregon, Michigan State Crash Out

• Playoff Ranking Reaction: Cincinnati Decides Its Destiny

• Deion Sanders Restores Jackson State to the Top Level