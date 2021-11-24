Sports
Tennis hosts for 2022 Davis Cup Finals to be announced next week ITF
By Martyn Herman
LONDON (Reuters) – The International Tennis Federation (ITF) expects to announce host cities for next year’s Davis Cup Finals before the end of this year starting on Thursday.
This year, a competition with 18 countries will be held in three cities of Madrid, Turin and Innsbruck.
The men’s team competition, which started in 1900, has seen several changes in format, the most recent being in 2019 when the old home and away matches were largely scrapped and replaced with a World Cup style final in Madrid.
Last year’s edition was canceled due to the pandemic.
A report published in the Daily Telegraph on Thursday said the ITF, along with co-owners Kosmos, had chosen to bring the competition to the United Arab Emirates for five years.
The ITF issued a response to the speculation later on Thursday.
Speculation about a host for the Davis Cup Finals in the Middle East is nothing new, an ITF spokesman said. The ITF board, together with Kosmos, assesses the host cities for 2022 and expects to make a decision by the end of the final.
The shift from the old home and away games played over the course of a year, culminating in a final at a venue of one of the competing teams, drew much criticism from within the sport.
While Madrid’s inaugural final in 2019, won by Spain, was regarded as a success with some quality action, the format was problematic with late matches finishes and a lack of recovery time for players at the end of a long season.
There was also a meager crowd at some of the matches played on three courses in the Caja Magica, far removed from the partisan crowds that were a trademark of Davis Cup ties.
$3 BILLION DEAL
Kosmos, a Spanish investment group founded by footballer Gerard Pique, signed a 25-year $3 billion deal with the ITF in 2018 to transform the competition.
German captain Michael Kohlmann said the current format takes time.
Two years ago, the Madrid event was something special, but the crowd was missing, he said on Wednesday in Innsbruck, where his team is in a group with Austria and Serbia.
I think this format should be given a chance, but I don’t think the fans will travel the world every year. It’s not like football.
British captain Leon Smith said the players and captains should be involved in the decision-making process.
Everyone wants the Davis Cup to play an important role in the future. Talking to everyone: the atmosphere, the environment is so important. I know things have to change. Kosmos will try to find what’s best, but there must be an open dialogue about the future of the competition.
Austrian captain Stefan Koubeck said the Davis Cup would never be the same.
It’s not what it used to be when I was still playing. The home games are sorely missed and you cannot compensate for that, he said from Innsbruck, where the games will take place without fans due to a COVID-19 lockdown.
This year’s Final ends on December 5 in Madrid.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
