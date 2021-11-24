Pitchford left to raise the flag as Ho and Walker leave – Table tennis England





Tin-Tin Ho and Sam Walker were both defeated today by higher-ranked opponents at the World Championship in Houston, leaving Liam Pitchford the only England player in singles. Walker came twice from a match behind on level against 2016 European Champion and No. 39 World Champion Emmanuel Lebesson of France. In each of the first three games, the Englishman trailed 0-4, but while Lebesson widened the gap to take both first and third, Walker fought back in the second, bringing in three game points at 8-10 and 10 -11 and the 13-11. When Walker built his own lead early in the fourth inning and converted it into an 11-5 win, it was all to lead at 2-2. It was still 7-7 in the fifth, but a three-run run by the Frenchman got him close enough to the line and crossed it at 11-8. This time, Lebesson held onto his lead and rattled three points after taking his time out at 8-6 to advance to the face, save for a massive upset later world No 1 Fan Zhendong of China in the last 32. In the women’s singles, Ho had no response to the strength of Cheng I-Ching of Chinese Taipei as fifth seed, as she went out on four consecutive runs. It was a match marked by lightning-fast duels with both players at the table, but more often than not, Ho struggled to absorb the power of her opponents and keep the ball on the table as world number 8 Cheng completed every opening with relentless efficiency. grabbed. Nowhere was that more clearly illustrated than in the fourth, where Ho led 3-2, only to see her hopes finally dashed over the next nine blistering runs for Cheng’s longest run of points in the game. Pitchford has to play against Alvaro Robles from Spain at 1.20 am on Thursday morning. The opponents of the last 32 doubles are now known for the pairings with English players, with Pitchford & Paul Drinkhall going up against Nikhil Kumar & Kai Zhang of the host nation, who beat Belarusian pair Aleksandr Khanin & Pavel Platonov in three consecutive races (13, 8, 8) in the first round men. Meanwhile, Ho and her Austrian partner Karoline Mischek will take on Thailand’s Suthasini Sawettabut & Orawan Paranang, who were routine 3-0 (11-6, 11-6, 11-4) winners against Polish pair Natalia Partyka & Natalia Bajor. Results Women’s Singles

Round of 64

Cheng I-Ching (TPE) bt Tin-Tin Ho 4-0 (11-6, 11-4, 11-3, 11-3) Men’s singles

Round of 64

Emmanuel Lebesson (FRA) bt Sam Walker 4-2 (11-4, 11-13, 11-6, 5-11, 11-8, 11-6)

