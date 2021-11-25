Gophers close regular season in Penn State and Maryland

Volleyball | 24-11-2021 15:30:00 hours

MINNEAPOLIS —The No. 10 Minnesota Golden Gophers (18-8, 13-5 Big Ten) conclude their 2021 regular season with road races at No. 15 Penn State (19-9, 12-6 Big Ten) and Maryland (19-11, 7 -11 Big Ten). The Gophers are tied for fourth in the Big Ten standings with two games left. Purdue (14-4), Wisconsin (15-3) and Nebraska (15-3) are the teams for Minnesota in the conference.

BROADCASTING INFORMATION

No. 10Minnesota at #15 Penn State| 7 p.m. CT| Big Ten Network

Friday 26 November

Rec Hall

State College, Dad.

Broadcasters: Connor Onion (play-by-play) and Emily Ehman (analyst)

BROADCASTING INFORMATION

No. 10Minnesota in Maryland| 6:00 PM CT| B1G+

Saturday 27 Nov

Xfinity Center Pavilion

College Park, Md.

Broadcasters: TBA

LAST TIME OFF

The No. 9 Minnesota Golden Gophers fell in five sets at the Maturi Pavilion on Sunday night, 26-24, 19-25, 27-25, 26-28, 12-15 to the No. 5 Wisconsin Badgers.

The Golden Gophers (18-8, 13-5 Big Ten) were led by redshirt senior opposite Stephanie Samedy , which had 31 murders and 20 digs. Jenna Wenaas counted 20 murders and 15 digs while Ellie Husemann pace the defense by nine blocks.

QUOTABLE

“I think the difference here was just a few plays in terms of coverage, a dig, or a swing out of the system,” said head coach Hugh McCutcheon after Sunday’s loss to Wisconsin. “It’s an inch game. To the credit of Wisconsin they served well and played a clean game.”

SAMEDY WINS THE FIFTH BIG TEN PLAYER OF THE WEEK AWARD THIS SEASON

University of Minnesota Red Shirt Senior Facing Stephanie Samedy was named Big Ten Player of the Week, the conference announced on Monday. It is her sixth weekly conference award this season, including her fifth Player of the Week award. She earns her 13th career Player of the Week honor, placing her second in Big Ten history.

The Clermont, Florida native registered 6.20 kills and 4.00digs per set with her first-ever 30/20 game on Sunday against No. 5 Wisconsin. She placed 31 kills, 20 digs and four blocks on the match. It was her third 30+ kill match of the year and fifth 20+ dig match. She is the first Gopher to score 30 kills and 20 digs in a match since 2000, when Nicole Branagh (33/21) did. No Gopher in the rally score era (since 2001) has achieved this feat.

UPDATE STANDS

Minnesota (13-5) is tied for fourth in the Big Ten en route to the final weekend of the regular season. The Gophers are two games back from Nebraska and Wisconsin (15-3 Big Ten) for first place in the conference. Purdue (14-4) is in third place in the conference, while Ohio state (13-5) is in fourth place. Penn State (12-6) is game behind Minnesota heading into Friday’s game.

SCOUTING PENN STATE

The No. 15 Nittany Lions (19-9, 12-6 Big Ten) will try to bounce back from last weekend’s losses to Nebraska and the state of Ohio. PSU is currently in sixth place in the Big Ten with two games to go.

PSU is led by head coach Russ Rose, who is in charge in his 43rd year. He is the Division I win all-time leader

with over 1,300 career wins. He led PSU to seven national titles, the last of which was in 2014.

The Nittany Lions are led by Jonni Parker (3.81 k/s) and Kaitlyn Hord (1.32 b/s). Both are in the top five of the

Big ten in kills per set and blocks per set, respectively. Setter Gabby Blossom (11.03 a/s) is third in the league in assists per set. She was named Big Ten Setter of the Week last week, her third honor of the season.

SCOUTING MARYLAND

Maryland (19-11, 7-11 Big Ten) has competed all season and went undefeated in the non-conference game before kicking off the conference game with a win over then No. 2 Wisconsin. They will be looking for another signature win this weekend.

Rainelle Jones leads the Big Ten at 1.64 blocks per set, while Milan Gomillion leads the competition at 4.74 digs per set from the libero position.

The program last started 12-0 in 2005 when the team started 14-0 before finishing at 28-5. That year’s squad eventually made the second round of the NCAA tournament before falling to Louisville.

Their 12-0 non-conference record marked the best start for the program under head coach Adam Hughes and since the program joined the Big Ten in 2014. Maryland is in the NCAA Tournament bubble heading into this final weekend of Big Ten play.

GOPHERS HISTORY AGAINST PENN STATE AND MARYLAND

Minnesota is always 14-49 against Penn State, but they keep a 6-12 point under Hugh McCutcheon . PSU has won the first eight in its series since the coach came to Minnesota in 2012. Since then, however, the Gophers have won six of the last ten, including four of the last six. The ‘U’ won both home games against the Nittany Lions 3-1 and 3-2 last season, but got a sweep in the Pav in October. The Gophers have won only twice at State College since 2004. They took a 3-1 win in 2019 at PSU after dropping the first set but winning the next three.

The Gophers are 13-0 against the Terps under coach McCutcheon, with all games coming since 2014 when Maryland joined the Big Ten. In those 13 matches, 11 of them were decided in three sets, including the September 26 matchup at the Pav.

GOPHERS IN BIG TEN GAME

below Hugh McCutcheon , Minnesota is 144-42 (.774) in the Big Ten competition. In his 10 seasons prior to the lead, the Gophers had nine seasons above .500 in conference play. In eight of those seasons, the ‘U’ went 15-5 or better in conference play, with a best 19-1 in 2018. They need to win their last two Big Ten games to finish 15-5 in 2021.

The Gophers won Big Ten titles in 2016 and 2018 and have finished first, second or third in eight of the past nine seasons.

HAPPY HUGHVEMBER

Now in year 10 under Hugh McCutcheon Minnesota is a team that gets better as the season goes on. Under Hugh, the Gophers are 56-18 (.757) in the month of November. Since 2015, Minnesota is 37-9 (.804) in November, including a record of 19-5 (.792) at home and a record of 18-4 (.818) on the road.

SAMEDY TAKES HER GAME TO ANOTHER LEVEL IN 2021

Stephanie Samedy had a phenomenal 2020-21 spring season, won Big Ten Player of the Year and was named First Team AVCA All-American for the third time in her career. She had five 20+ kill performances and averaged 4.15 kills per set and 2.48 digs per set.

She took her game to another level this fall, boosting her numbers in almost every statistical category. She averages a Big Ten best 4.82 kills per set along with 3.77 digs per set. She has also had 11 over 20 kill performances this season and three with 30+ kills in 24 games. No one else in the Big Ten has more than six 20+ kill matches and no Power 5 player has more than 10.

SHE’S NUMBER 1

Stephanie Samedy now has 1,928 career deaths in Minnesota, making her number 1 in school history in the era of rally scoring. Last Sunday, she passed Hall of Famer Chris Schaefer (1986-89) for the fourth time all-time. Assuming Minnesota plays at least two NCAA tournament games, she would need to average 18 kills over the next four games to reach 2,000.

TIME TO LIKE IT OUT

The Gophers are ranked second in Big Ten and ranked number 22 nationally in digs per set (16.87). CC McGraw leads the team (4.61) while Samedy (3.77) and Melanie Shaffmaster (2.79) are equal around four and three per set.

CC McGraw ranks sixth in the conference in excavations (438) and second in excavations per set (4.61).

The Gophers had a season-high 107 digs on October 30 vs. Nebraska, their most digs since they had 108 on Feb. 5, 2021 in Purdue. The 107 digs was a Big Ten match high for the season.

SAMEDY AND VIENNA COMBINE AS LETHAL DUO

Minnesota opposite Stephanie Samedy and outside Jenna Wenaas have combined for 750 of Minnesota’s 1,280 murders (0,586). They have hit double-digit deaths a total of 41 times this season, while Samedy has hit 20 deaths in 11 of her 24 matches. Statistically, they are the best offensive duo in the Big Ten Conference.

DIFFICULT SCHEDULE WAITING MINNESOTA TO COMPLETE 2021

The #10-ranked Gophers have another gauntlet of schedule. In addition to playing 20 conference games in the ever-tough Big Ten slate, they played eight non-conference games, including five against AVCA top-25-ranked teams.

Minnesota will face seven teams ranked in the AVCA preseason top-10 (the second most top-10 games in the country). The Gophers have 14 ranked opponents out of 28 games on their schedule.

In their final 12 games of this season, the Gophers will face eight ranked opponents. So far in the final 12-game stretch, Minnesota is at 7-3 with a 4-3 record against ranked opponents.

WHAT’S NEXT

Minnesota awaits NCAA tournament placement. The NCAA Selection Show is on ESPNU on Sunday, November 28 at 7:30 PM CT.