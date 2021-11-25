Peng Shuai. Novak Djokovic. Growing tennis comes with strings attached

Everyone wants to grow the game. Grow their game.

It is, of course, a euphemism for making more money. By fostering greed in these positive terms, those who run the sport can make it seem like they are selflessly spreading the good word of their particular company to grateful masses around the world.

Once a sport moves towards a more global approach beyond mere marketing, in countries where the rules and traditions can be very different, the challenges become exponentially more complicated.

This is where tennis is located.

With the upcoming Olympics in China and the World Cup in Qatar, multiple sports and many countries will find 2022 daunting in those non-democratic countries. This week’s news that Norwegian journalists have been arrested in Qatar while trying to cover preparations for the World Cup was disturbing.

Tennis is one sport in these turbulent times, and on more than one front.

Over the past decade, the sport has aggressively moved into new markets, particularly in the Middle East and Asia. China, in particular, has opened its arms to the Women’s Tennis Association. The triumph of Chinese champion Li Na at the 2011 French Open, with more than 115 million Chinese watching on television, convinced WTA officials that growth in that huge market was possible and they dived in first.

Held mainly in the United States for decades, the WTA Finals moved to Singapore from 2014-18 and then to Shenzhen, China for 2019. It was also scheduled to take place in Shenzhen last year, but was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The prize money in Shenzhen was huge. In total, the WTA organized nine events in China. The men’s tour worked hard to enter that market as well, with the establishment of the Shanghai Masters in 2012. It has become an ATP tradition to head to Asia after the US Open to compete in Japan, Thailand, Malaysia and China.

This was all well and good and lucrative – until November 2nd.

That was the day Chinese double star Peng Shuai posted on social media that she had been sexually assaulted by a former high-ranking member of the Chinese government. Since then, apart from two well-orchestrated and heavily curated public releases, essentially nothing has been heard from Peng.

These, ladies and gentlemen, are the complications of growing the game. It comes and will not come for free.

WTA officials insist that they will not do business with China until Peng is allowed to move freely and an investigation into her allegations is launched. The Chinese government managed to score some propaganda points by allowing IOC chief Thomas Bach to have a “meeting” with Peng – which did nothing to allay WTA concerns, but did help Bach make it seem like he was about human rights. gives in the weeks leading up to February Olympic Winter Games.

The recent WTA Finals had been moved to Mexico due to COVID, but were set to return to China next year. The men’s tour has similarly been blocked from China due to the pandemic, but is watching cautiously from the sidelines, doing little more than saying it supports the WTA. Controversy continues to brew and Peng’s whereabouts remain uncertain.

It will be fascinating to see how tennis reacts. Will the rights of one Chinese player really stand in the way of making millions and millions of dollars? Right now, with no events in China until next year, it’s easy to look tough. But players, many of whom come from non-democratic countries, may not care about the political realities of the countries they play in.

For the Canadians, we have big players like Bianca Andreescu, Félix Auger-Aliassime, Denis Shapovalov and Vasek Pospisil in the middle of it all. Pospisil has vocally advocated reforms in the sport.

Meanwhile, tennis has another major problem in a traditional market.

The sport has fortunately had some top players, most notably Novak Djokovic, the number 1 in the men’s world, compete all year round without confirming that he has been vaccinated against COVID. Djokovic has won the Australian and French Opens and Wimbledon, and is on the cusp of setting the record for Grand Slam singles titles by a male player.

The Serb has just finished the ATP final in Italy and is about to play for his country at the Davis Cup final in Madrid, both seemingly uninhibited. Nobody seems to care. However, the organizers of the Australian Open in January have decided that all players must be vaccinated. The effective date is less than two weeks away.

Djokovic has not confirmed his vaccination status, but it is believed he did not receive the shot. Considering he won nine times in Australia, that’s no small feat. Alexander Zverev, who beat Djokovic at the ATP Finals last week, even suggested that Djokovic should be given some sort of vaccination exemption from the Aussie Open due to his elevated status in the sport.

Doing business with Australia is different from doing business with China, but what’s going on in tennis shows that the pursuit of global growth in the sport is more complicated than just driving revenue. There are always strings attached.

Professional golf is looking at new competitions backed by a lot of money in Britain and Saudi Arabia, which could broaden its horizons dramatically. Formula 1 racing has gained a meaningful foothold in the United States, holding the final three races of the year in Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi.

None of this is probably as simple as it seems. Growing the game never is.

Damien Cox is a former Star sports reporter who is currently a freelance columnist in Toronto. Follow him on Twitter: @DamoSpin