Lum Art Ping Pong Paella Party

If you grew up with a love for contemporary art, you probably experienced it through the glossy magazines that once dominated the discourse. art forum, ART news, Art in America these publications allowed us to learn what was happening in the museums and galleries around the world and to acquire the ideas and vocabulary that made it all so exciting. Credit: Ingrid Bostrom Thanks to the husband-and-wife team of Debra Olin Herrick and Arturo Heredia Soto, along with a colorful roster of writers, the Central Coast now has its own version of one of these classic glossies. Started in 2020 as a modest but beautifully designed and illustrated 16 pages, Lum Art Magazine has grown to a robust 48 in four issues, featuring articles by Madeleine Eve Ignon, Bay Hallowell, and Santa Barbara Museum of Art curator James Glisson. Some of the stories feature artists like Claudia Borfiga and Elisa Ortega Montilla, who help readers of the Independent. Others, on the other hand, target radical provocateurs, such as Dakota Noot, whom you may not know yet. The whole is edited with great skill by Herrick and designed with panache by Heredia Soto. On Saturday, December 4, the Lum Art gang is celebrating the impending release of number five with a benefit ping-pong tournament and paella party at a private residence on the Mesa in Santa Barbara. The event for which tickets have been reserved aims to raise funds to support the issue and support two new initiatives to help underrepresented artists and art writers. It is also intended as an opportunity for like-minded arts people to come together in person and enjoy food, wine from municipal winemakers, beer from Topa Topa and a friendly table tennis match. For tickets and information about the event and to view past issues of the magazine, visit lumartzine.com. Sign up for Pano, Charles Donelan’s weekly newsletter capturing the full range of arts and entertainment available in our region in one panoramic weekly wide shot, scanning our cultural horizons for the best in theatre, visual art, film, dance, music and more. Add to favorites

