Miami Dolphins Claim RB Phillip Lindsay From Waivers





The Miami Dolphins have claimed they are rolling back Phillip Lindsay from waivers, the team announced on Wednesday. Lindsay was waived by the Houston Texans on Tuesday. In Miami, Lindsay joins a backfield with starters Myles Gaskin, Patrick Laird and Salvon Ahmed. 2 Related Lindsay — who signed a $3.25 million one-year deal in March, with $1 million guaranteed and $500,000 in incentives — rushed to 130 yards and a touchdown in 50 attempts this season. He also had a touchdown reception. He was part of the group of experienced running backs that Texas general manager Nick Caserio signed during the off-season. Houston traded Mark Ingram with the New Orleans Saints last month, leaving running backs David Johnson and Rex Burkhead on the roster. Houston has also added running back Royce Freeman. The former Pro Bowl running back became available this offseason when the Denver Broncos withdrew the RFA tender they had placed on him, which would have allowed them to match any contract but would not have compensated the team if he had been elsewhere. drawn. He rushed for more than 1,000 yards in each of his first two seasons with the Broncos and had 2,550 rushing yards in three seasons with Denver. He also rushed for 17 touchdowns. ESPN’s Sarah Barshop contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/32707933/agent-miami-dolphins-claim-rb-phillip-lindsay-waivers The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos