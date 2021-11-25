Sports
Tim Paine sexting scandal: Candice Warner targets Cricket Australias over double standard after captain’s sacking
Candice Warner has lashed out at Cricket Australias over double standards in Tim Paine’s sexting scandal and resignation as captain.
Paine has been supported to remain sidelined for the first Ashes Test of the following months against England, with CA, Cricket Tasmania, the players’ union and his team-mates all supporting the 36-year-old wicket-keeper.
Previously classified investigations that took place in 2018 and found that Paine did not violate the code of conduct helped save his testing career.
But Candice, wife of Australian opener David, says CA still has questions to answer.
They’re basically saying it’s not okay for an Australian cricket captain to send these messages, but it’s okay for an Australian player, she told 2GB Radio.
As the wife of an Australian player, that’s a little worrying and I’m concerned about it.
The Warner family has clashed with CA before, with David criticizing the governing body during a bitter wage dispute in 2017, including leaks against the batsman.
He was also the last of Australia’s ball-tampering trio to accept his penalties and hold a press conference to apologize.
Just as the sandpaper saga still haunts Warner, Australian legend Ricky Ponting told the CA website that Paine’s sexting scandal won’t go away.
The great and recent batting assistant coach said Paine will be asked about it everywhere.
Candice said she’s not sure how Paine would deal with the Barmy Armys taunts if he plays in the Ashes, provided enough English fans have come to Australia.
As for David and me, you have to look at it a certain way, she said.
I know David looks at them like they’re singing about me, they’re worried about me.
So David uses it as fuel to fuel him up and get him started. It’s how you want to take it. It can affect people.
Candice said the team now seems to be focusing on the Ashes as they move into Paine, but it’s also about supporting his family through a very difficult situation.
While Test opener Marcus Harris admitted he was stunned to hear that Paine was stepping down, Marnus Labuschagne wanted to keep his conversations with the wicketkeeper private.
Absolutely I have (I’ve reached out), Labuschagne said in Adelaide on Wednesday.
I’m not going to comment on that. Everyone is aware of everything.
I’m a good friend of Tim and I love and support him, so I hope he’s all right.
Harris believes Paine will be welcomed with open arms by his Test team-mates when they meet in Queensland.
Tims was clearly a great leader in the group. He has always been very good to me and my family, Harris told reporters on Wednesday.
Our hearts went out to Tim and (wife) Bonnie, the children and his family.
Knowing Painey and his character, he is quite a strong and resilient guy. If anyone can get through it, I support Painey.
He has done a really good job in recent years, under difficult circumstances.
You would probably still argue that he is still the best gloveman in the country and that he played some really important innings against India last summer.
I know he has the support of all the players.
