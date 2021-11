Tennis Serbia motivated by heartbreak 2019 Davis Cup, says Djokovic

(Reuters) Novak Djokovic, the world number one, says Serbia will use the bitter memory of their defeat in the Davis Cup final in 2019 as motivation to take home the trophy for the second time this year. At the inaugural Davis Cup final in Madrid two years ago, Serbia were eliminated in the quarter-finals after Viktor Troicki and Djokovic lost a decisive double to Russia. They actually had three match points and on the last one, Troicki jabbed a routine volley when he succumbed to nerves and collapsed during the post-match press conference. Serbia are level in Group F with Austria and Germany both missing their top players and getting a chance to reach the knockout stages. It’s great to be back with the Davis Cup team, Djokovic told a press conference ahead of Friday’s opening round-robin match against Austria in Innsbruck, one of three host venues for the 18-nation final to be held over 11 days. held. The last memory was sad, we were all very emotional, yet we were motivated to get back together and try again, so here we are again together. We are all friends and the chemistry in the team is very good. That is an essential ingredient for success. Troicki, who won the point to take a Djokovic-inspired Serbia win over France in the 2010 final in Belgrade, is now captain, while Djokovics teammates are Filip Krajinovic, Dusan Lajovic, Laslo Djere and Miomir Kecmanovic. Under normal circumstances, they would have received vocal support from Austria’s large Serb population, but the OlympiaHalle will remain silent after Austria declares a national lockdown to contain rising COVID-19 infections. It means all bands in Group F and Group C will be played without fans dealing a bitter blow to the event that was canceled last year due to the pandemic. While it is unfortunate that the fans’ energy will be lacking, Djokovic is backing the multi-city staging of the Davis Cup Finals, with main host Madrid also being joined by Turin. In 2019, the entire event took place in Madrid following the controversial renewal of team competition by the International Tennis Federations (ITF), traditionally playing home and away matches over several rounds during the year. The Davis Cup should be experienced by more people. So I’m in favor of this year’s format and that there are more countries that can organize group ties, said Djokovic. I didn’t think the format worked very well two years ago. Great Britain captain Leon Smith, whose side will play their Group C ties in Innsbruck, said he wanted a more open dialogue with the ITF and partners Kosmos Tennis about the future format of the Davis Cup. I hear there may be some things happening next year, but I’m only hearing it second hand, he said. It would be good to talk about it before making any decisions. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)

