Sports
New York Islanders will host Rangers for now
I think they did this? Do you think this is the most reasonable solution? Thank you, NHL.
The New York Islanders are tonight supposed host New York Rangers for the first time in their new home. The problem is, it’s actually the Bridgeport Islanders who host the Rangers, as more than a third of the islands’ normal lineup is in COVID-19 protocol and two others are out with long-term injuries. The injury part is something all teams have to deal with, and it shouldn’t be part of the leagues calculus.
However, seven out of eighteen players in protocol are too many to field competitive schedule. Yes, they can dress eighteen skaters tonight. But they are waxed by a team of all NHL skaters.
When I was in charge of the Islands, ID faked a few more positive or inconclusive tests and forced the league’s handit took the Ottawa Senators losing ten players and a coach before the league called their games, so the Islands would only have to feign four more tests. Do it, Lou.
Leave your First Islanders Goal picks here.
Also watch out for a new fear of islanders, with added fear!
Also, things aren’t all bad.
Islanders News
- Assuming the game continues, here’s a preview of tonight’s 7:30pm start. [Isles]
- The Rangers will not change their game, even if the Islanders are not the Islanders. [Newsday]
- Brock Nelson will miss two to four weeks due to a lower body injury. The hits keep coming. [Isles DTD]
- In addition, Zdeno Chara entered the protocol list. [Newsday] So the islands called Thomas Hickey and Anatolii Golyshev. [LHH]
- The kind of article I dreaded when Arthur Staple changed his title: The Isles-Rangers rivalry feels different this year. [The Athletic]
- What ails the islanders except the actual ills they may be suffering from? Bad luck and a heavy schedule, mainly, and somewhat related, weak foul. [Deadspin]
- Also a bad power play that doesn’t get many chances anyway. [Newsday]
- Worcester Railers goalkeeper Ken Appleby, who was last exposed by the Islanders in the expansion draft, was named ECHL Goalie of the Week. [RailersHC]
- Aatu Rty, William Dufour and Cameron Berg collected points. [Islanders Prospect Report]
The Podcast Section
- Staple receives Denis Potvin for the last time and they talk about the new arena, the old team and more. I think Staple can sleep now. [No Sleep Til Belmont]
- Chris Bottayes, who interviewed Tim Leiweke, who managed both the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle and the UBS Arena in Belmont Park. [Hockey Press Pass]
Elsewhere
Last night NHL scores include the Calgary Flames win again and the Edmonton Oilers fall to the Dallas Stars; Connor McDavid’s season-opening point streak ended at 17 games.
- Part of the reason the Flames are so good are three of Darryl Sutter’s former ones Los Angeles Kings on the fourth line. [Sportsnet]
- Martin Brodeur was the architect behind the New Jersey Devils horrible new third jersey. For his next project he will build a house with House on it. [ESPN]
- The Vancouver Canucks suck again. Here’s a short list of guys who probably have them should not trade. [Nucks Misconduct]
- The NHL heading to the Olympics faces new hurdles, including some self-inflicted wounds in the form of brilliant All-Star Game planning, bringing together players and their families from across the country, Turn right for the Olympics. [The Athletic]
- Kyle Beach’s attorney has agreed to mediate in Beachs and John Doe 2s’ cases with the Chicago Blackhawks. [CBC Sports]
- The Athletic drafted the best alternate jersey for any team of all time. The 2008-10 Islanders alternate, which is now their home shirt, was No. 10. [The Athletic]
