What is Aaron Rodgers’ injury? Packers QB clears up confusion over COVID toe





Aaron Rodgers was able to get over his battle with COVID relatively quickly. The unvaccinated Packers quarterback missed 10 days of action but was eliminated only once before a game against the Chiefs. How did he feel after his first match against the Vikings? Pretty good overall, he said on “The Pat McAfee Show,” but there’s one small problem. “No lingering effects except the COVID toe”, Rodgers told McAfee. COVID toe is a real condition. What is it? And does it have to do with the painful injury Rodgers referred to earlier after the Packers’ 34-31 loss to the Vikings? It turns out they’re different things, as Rodgers cleared up the confusion on Wednesday by explaining that he suffers from a broken toe. NFL POWER RANKINGS: Cowboys Slip After Loss vs. Chiefs What is COVID Teen? According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association, some people develop “discolored and swollen toes” as a result of contracting the coronavirus. The New York Times explained some of the symptoms in more detail and also noted that COVID toes are actually a good sign for the body’s immune system. The lesions are red or purple in Caucasian people, and often purplish brownish in colored people. They cause a painful burning or itching sensation and sometimes make it difficult for people to wear shoes or walk. Now a study from France, published in the British Journal of Dermatology, is shedding some light on the causes of Covid toes. The research indicates that the lesions may be a side effect of the immune system gearing up in response to exposure to the virus, which can damage cells and tissues. Was that what Rodgers was dealing with? It sounded like that after his interview with McAfee, but it wasn’t. MORE: How Mike Zimmer defeated Vikings Packers in the Final Drive in Week 11 What is Aaron Rodgers’ injury? Rodgers said he had COVID teen in his conversations with McAfee, but it appears he was joking. On Wednesday, he cleared the air about how another foot injury is hurting him. “I’ve said it was more painful than turf toe and I had turf toe years ago. The problem with turf toe is it’s that joint in your big toe and it’s very painful,” Rodgers said. “So of course I lead people to understand that if it’s worse than peat toe, there must be some kind of bone problem.” It was basically a bone problem. Rodgers revealed during his press conference on Wednesday that he was dealing with a broken toe. He showed the reporters on Zoom his injury. Rodgers suffered the fracture while exercising during his quarantine. So it was technically a COVID-related toe injury. It’s just not a COVID teen as he initially said it was. When will Rodgers be 100 percent after this injury? He presented some options, but it looks like he won’t miss any time either way. “It’s about pain management,” Rodgers said, per… PFF’s Doug Kyed“There are also surgical options, where you don’t have to miss out on time.” Rodgers completed 23 of 33 passes for 385 yards and four touchdowns against the Vikings despite the injury, so the Packers shouldn’t expect a huge drop in their franchise quarterback.

