Sports
Candice Warner says Cricket Australia’s stance on Tim Paine is ‘somewhat concerning’
Candice Warner says she is “concerned” about Cricket Australia’s stance on allowing Tim Paine to keep his place on the test team.
Most important points:
- Paine has resigned as Test captain over sexting scandal but is free to play in the Ashes
- Candice Warner has expressed concern about Cricket Australia’s double standards of letting Paine choose
- Nathan Lyon says he wants Paine to take on England in Australia’s XI
Speaking after Paine resigned as Australian captain over a series of lewd texts sent to a Cricket Tasmania staffer in 2017, Warner said she was concerned about different standards being set for the captain compared to other players.
“They’re basically saying it’s not okay for an Australian cricket captain to send these messages, but it’s okay for an Australian player,” Warner, wife of Test opener David Warner, told 2GB radio.
“As the wife of an Australian player, that’s a little worrying and I’m concerned about it.”
Paine is still lining up to play for Australia in the upcoming Ashes series, with the first test set starting December 8 at the Gabba.
The wicket-keeper, who took over as captain from Steve Smith after the 2018 sandpaper scandal, is sure to be the target of England fans when he takes to the pitch.
Warner said her husband, who was one of the central figures in the sandpaper scandal, used fan abuse as motivation.
“I don’t know how Tim Paine will deal with it, or if he will have to deal with it,” Warner said.
“But in regards to David and myself, you have to look at it a certain way. I know David looks at it like, ‘If they sing about me, they worry about me.’
“So David uses it as fuel to get him going and going. It’s how you want to take it. It can affect people.”
‘Best goalkeeper in the world’
Paine has been backed by teammate and spinner Nathan Lyon to maintain his spot in the Australian XI for the opening Ashes Test.
“The selectors said they would choose the best XI available,” Lyon said.
“In my eyes, Tim Paine is the best goalkeeper in the world.
“This is very selfish from a bowler’s point of view. I want the best glove man behind the stumps.”
Lyon said Paine gave tremendous confidence to the Australian bowling attack.
“Every bowler’s relationship with the goalkeeper is exceptional,” he said.
“Tim Paine is a very likeable man and well respected.
“I’m pretty sure speaking on behalf of every bowler that we want the best goalkeeper.
Lyon said he didn’t expect the media attention surrounding Paine’s firing to be a distraction during the Ashes series.
“We are professional athletes, we know what to do and how to do it,” he said.
“Tim made a mistake a few years ago.
“He showed a lot of courage and he admitted that mistake.”
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-11-25/candice-warner-weighs-in-on-tim-paine-scandal/100648906
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]