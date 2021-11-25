Candice Warner says Cricket Australia’s stance on Tim Paine is ‘somewhat concerning’

Candice Warner says she is “concerned” about Cricket Australia’s stance on allowing Tim Paine to keep his place on the test team.

Speaking after Paine resigned as Australian captain over a series of lewd texts sent to a Cricket Tasmania staffer in 2017, Warner said she was concerned about different standards being set for the captain compared to other players.

“They’re basically saying it’s not okay for an Australian cricket captain to send these messages, but it’s okay for an Australian player,” Warner, wife of Test opener David Warner, told 2GB radio.

“As the wife of an Australian player, that’s a little worrying and I’m concerned about it.”

Paine is still lining up to play for Australia in the upcoming Ashes series, with the first test set starting December 8 at the Gabba.

The wicket-keeper, who took over as captain from Steve Smith after the 2018 sandpaper scandal, is sure to be the target of England fans when he takes to the pitch.

Warner said her husband, who was one of the central figures in the sandpaper scandal, used fan abuse as motivation.

“I don’t know how Tim Paine will deal with it, or if he will have to deal with it,” Warner said.

“But in regards to David and myself, you have to look at it a certain way. I know David looks at it like, ‘If they sing about me, they worry about me.’

“So David uses it as fuel to get him going and going. It’s how you want to take it. It can affect people.”

‘Best goalkeeper in the world’

Paine has been backed by teammate and spinner Nathan Lyon to maintain his spot in the Australian XI for the opening Ashes Test.

“The selectors said they would choose the best XI available,” Lyon said.

“In my eyes, Tim Paine is the best goalkeeper in the world.

“This is very selfish from a bowler’s point of view. I want the best glove man behind the stumps.”

Tim Paine, pictured, was supported by Nathan Lyon to maintain his place in Australia’s Test XI. ( Action images via Reuters: Lee Smith )

Lyon said Paine gave tremendous confidence to the Australian bowling attack.

“Every bowler’s relationship with the goalkeeper is exceptional,” he said.

“Tim Paine is a very likeable man and well respected.

“I’m pretty sure speaking on behalf of every bowler that we want the best goalkeeper.

“He has my full support and I guarantee he has the full support of the Australian dressing room.”

Lyon said he didn’t expect the media attention surrounding Paine’s firing to be a distraction during the Ashes series.

“We are professional athletes, we know what to do and how to do it,” he said.

“Tim made a mistake a few years ago.

“He showed a lot of courage and he admitted that mistake.”