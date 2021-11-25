Mater Dei Football faces hazing allegations – NBC Los Angeles





The family of a former player of the Mater Dei High School football team is suing the school for negligence, alleging he was seriously injured in a hazing ritual known as “Bodies” in which two players repeatedly beat each other until one gives surrendered, it was reported on Wednesday. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in Orange County Superior Court, accuses the team’s head coach, Bruce Rollinson, of an “outrageous” dismissive attitude to the “dangers posed by agencies,” the Orange County Register reported. “This is especially true in light of the fact that Mater Dei’s administration and coaches valued the school’s status as a nationally recognized football powerhouse over the health and safety of its underage athletes,” the suit said. . The suit alleges negligence, negligence per se-hazing in violation of the California criminal code, negligent failure to warn, train or educate, intentional infliction of emotional distress. In a statement to the Register, Mater Dei officials said: “An independent, thorough investigation has been conducted. We are unable to comment further due to the involvement of minors.” Rollinson did not respond to the newspaper’s requests for comment. According to the paper, the then Mater Dei player took part in the Bodies ritual in February, taking on a teammate who was 50 pounds heavier. The smaller player – identified only as Player 1 – suffered a traumatic brain injury, two cuts over his right eye, one over his left eye and a broken nose that required surgery, according to the Register, which contains four police reports, surgeon’s reports, medical records, and more. emails from Mater Dei, letters, forms, files, memos, two videos and court files. Player 1 later withdrew from Mater Dei. The other player involved, player 2, remains on the team. According to the Register, court documents allege that Rollinson told player 1’s family that he was in a “bind” in terms of disciplining player 2 because that player’s father is a volunteer coach for the team. The paper reported that Mater Dei officials initially refused to cooperate with Santa Ana Police Department investigators looking into the fight, and during subsequent interviews with police, they denied that hazing existed in the Mater Dei football program. The Orange County District Attorney’s Office declined to file charges over the fight that led to player 1’s injuries, saying in part it viewed the altercation as a case of cross-fighting, the Register reported. Mater Dei issued a new statement on Nov. 24 after the media started picking up the story: “Nothing is more important to me than the health, safety, security and well-being of all students entrusted to our care at Mater Dei High School. As many of you may have seen, recent media coverage points to deeply disturbing allegations about our football program and administration, suggesting they acted contrary to our steadfast commitment to student safety. In light of pending lawsuits and privacy restrictions, I am limited in my ability to address the issue with our community . It pains me to hear that every student on our campus is being harmed. My sincere prayers go out to the bereaved student and family. Know that we take the matter seriously and promise you that all aspects will be treated consistently and in accordance with the core values ​​of our institution. At this time, I respectfully ask for your faith and trust as we navigate the process ahead, and kindly request that you respect the privacy and dignity of all involved.”

