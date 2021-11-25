KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan and kid contestant vibe about tennis; Former reveals his favorite tennis player

This week’s KBC set is filled with energy and innocence as the team welcomed many underage contestants to join the show. In the latest episode of the show, two children, Advait Sharma and Short Bajaj, saw the Bollywood icon charm Amitabh Bachchan with their talents and passions. While Advait impressed Amitabh with his weird hand tricks and flexibility, Shrot had a chat with the ‘Baghban’ actor about sports, especially Tennis.

Once Advait quit the game and took home Rs 6.40,000; Shrot got a chance to take the next spot when he emerged as the winner of the ‘Fastest Finger First -Triple Test’. The boy answered the first few questions quite confidently. Moments later, in a video about Shrot, it was revealed that he loved tennis. Quite by accident, Amitabh is also a tennis enthusiast. The two discussed their favorite tennis players and during their conversation, and Big B revealed that his favorite tennis player is Novak Djokovic.

In the meantime, there is good news for the KBC‘s fans as the upcoming episode of Shandaar Shaniwar will witness some special guests on the sets. Big B’s family – his daughter Shweta Bachchan and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda will grace the stage this Saturday. He even took to his twitter to announce it to the world that his special ladies will be with him on his show with a super sweet caption. Kaun Banega Crorepati is indeed a unique game that will keep the audience glued to the screens, all thanks to Amitabh’s magnetic charm and the game pattern of the show that keeps the fans on their toes.

