Retired Firefighter Flint, Kids Hockey Champion in Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade





FLINT, MI A retired Flint firefighter’s efforts to introduce downtown youth hockey led to an opportunity to represent Flint and the hockey world at the Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade. Rico Phillips, founder of the Flint Inner City Youth Hockey Program and a retired Flint firefighter, will participate in the 95th Annual Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade. He was invited by the NHL to ride the float sponsored by Mass Mutual and the NHL, featuring other winners of the NHL’s Willie ORee Community Hero Award, along with some former professional hockey players. Related: How To Watch Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade 2021: Live Stream, Social Media & More Phillips received the award in 2019 for his work for the hockey program he founded in the Vehicle City. The float will feature an ice rink with a super-sized snowman keeper on a realistic replica of an ice rink with frozen ponds in a small town. The 2021 NHL winners Willie ORee Community Hero Award and Phillips were able to connect while in New York City, working with two groups in New Jersey and Harlem, similar to the one he runs in Flint. It was a really unique opportunity for me, Phillips told MLive-The Flint Journal. It’s like going on a field trip here and working with other kids who are very similar to the kids we have. He has been in New York City with his wife Sandy since last Friday in the lead up to the big event. For me who have seen this parade since I was a little kid, to watch it a little bit with my own kids, to have a chance like this. This is unbelievable, Phillips said. First off, being in New York City is a great experience in itself, but the idea of ​​going the same route with all those big huge balloons and everything else with the pomp and circumstance. It’s an incredible opportunity. He said the idea behind his organization was to give kids an experience and exposure to the sport and the skill of skating that they can take with them even if they don’t choose to move forward. I make sure I do my best with the platform I have to talk about civic engagement, diversity and inclusion and for me tomorrow will be sort of a celebration of that, so to speak, Phillips said. NBC will broadcast the parade in its entirety Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon. The public can also watch the long-awaited parade via a live stream via Peacock, NBC’s streaming service. Read related news on MLive: Flint Firefighter Rico Phillips Wins NHL’s Willie ORee Community Hero Award Flint Country Man Among NHL’s Willie ORee Community Hero Award Finalists Flints Rico Phillips Appointed Director of Cultural Adversity and Inclusion

