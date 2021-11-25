Sports
WBB participates in Daytona Beach Invitational
Full Notes (PDF)
The Marquette women’s basketball team (3-1, 0-0 BIG EAST) hits the road this weekend as they travel to Florida for some matchups against undefeated teams in the Daytona Beach Invitational. MU first takes on Middle Tennessee State (4-0, 0-0 C-USA) on Friday, November 26 at 11 a.m. (CT), followed by a game against Georgia (4-0, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday Nov. 27 at 1:15 p.m. (CT). Both games will take place at the Ocean Center and will be streamed online on FloHoops. Live stats are available on GoMarquette.com.
The Golden Eagles are off to a 3-1 start to the 2021-22 campaign, after going through a three-game homestand to open the year with wins over Alcorn State, NJIT and Southern, dropping a Colorado road race. .
Marquette currently ranks first in the nation in rebound margin (+20.8), eighth in assists per game (20.8) and 19th in field goal percentage (48.8).
Middle Tennessee State finished last season 17-8 overall and 12-4 in Conference USA, en route to a C-USA Tournament title and a trip to the NCAA Tournament. The Lady Raiders start 4-0 on 2021-22, with wins over East Carolina, VCU, Vanderbilt and Tennessee Tech. They are led by Rick Insell, who is in his 17th season with the program.
Georgia enters the week as number 21 in the USA Today Coaches Poll, and as the first team in the AP Top 25. The Bulldogs set an overall record of 21-7 last season, including a 10-5 in the SEC game. They ran for the SEC title game, then defeated Drexel in the first round of the NCAA tournament before falling to Oregon in the Round of 32. This season they are 4-0 with wins over Garner-Webb, Furman, Mercer and Alabama state. Georgia will be led by Joni Taylor, who is in her seventh season with the program.
SCOUTING THE LADY RAIDERS
Middle Tennessee State finished the 2020-21 season with a record of 17-8 overall, including a 3-1 in neutral field games.
The Lady Raiders won 12-4 in Conference USA and captured the 16th title of the conference tournament with a 68-65 win over Rice.
MTSU earned the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA tournament, falling 87-62 to No. 13 Tennessee in the opening round.
The Lady Raiders are undefeated in the 2021-22 season, entering the game 4-0 on Friday with victories over East Carolina, VCU, Vanderbilt and Tennessee Tech.
Redshirt junior forward Courtney Whitson is the leading returnee for MTSU, averaging 15.3 points and 4.7 rebounds a year ago. She leads the team this year with 14.3 points per game.
Middle Tennessee lost the top three scorers from a year ago to reigning C-USA Player of the Year Anastasia Hayes, as well as her sister Aislynn and Deja Cage.
EXPLORE THE LADY BULLDOGS
Georgia finished the 2020-21 campaign on 21-7 overall, including a 3-2 point in neutral site games.
The Lady Bulldogs’ 10-5 conference record earned a foursome in the SEC tournament, where they fell to the best-seeded South Carolina championship after beating Kentucky and Texas A&M.
UGA secured a spot in the NCAA tournament and advanced to the Round of 32 with a 67-53 win over No. 14 Drexel before suffering a 57-50 loss to Oregon.
The Lady Bulldogs opened 2021-22 with four straight home wins, beating Gardner-Webb, Furman, Mercer and Alabama State. Before UGA plays Marquette on Saturday, UGA plays Notre Dame in Daytona Beach on Friday.
Graduate student center Jenna Staiti leads her team in scoring (12.8), while Que Morrison adds 12.3 points per game.
Staiti is the top returnee for UGA, averaging 14.8 points and 8.1 rebounds per game in 2020-21 to earn All-SEC honors.
The Lady Bulldogs return all but two of their 11 top scorers from a season ago, but will have to make up for the loss of a few starters (Gabby Connally and Maya Caldwell).
Georgia is the first team from this week’s AP Top 25 and is ranked 21st in the USA Today Coaches Poll.
START FIVE
The Golden Eagles are 15-4 in non-conference action under Coach Duffy.
Coach Duffy makes the best coaching start in three seasons of any coach in the history of the program. She has an overall mark of 46-16 (0.742) at Marquette.
The Golden Eagles are 37-1 under Coach Duffy when they lead at halftime and 26-2 when they turn the ball less often than their opponent.
MU is 26-3 when he scores more than 70 points under Coach Duffy and 32-3 when he shoots more free throws than his opponent.
In the 62 games of the Coach Duffy era, the Golden Eagles have defeated their opponents in 53 of those games (record 42-11).
GOLDEN EAGLES RANK TOP IN THE NATION IN REBOUNDING
Marquette currently tops the national leaderboard in rebound margin, surpassing opponents by a combined total of 187-104 (46.8-26.0) for a +20.8 margin.
MU’s 46.75 boards per game ranks 19th in the nation.
Three Golden Eagle Players Rank Top-10 in BIG EAST in Rebounding – Chloe Marotta (8.5) is in sixth place, while Liza Karlen (7.8) and Kennedy Myles (7.0) are in seventh and ninth place, respectively.
2/ https://gomarquette.com/news/2021/11/24/womens-basketball-wbb-to-compete-at-daytona-beach-invitational.aspx
