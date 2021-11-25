Australia cricket captain, Tim Paine, substitution, Steve Smith, Pat Cummins, Ashes 2021, wicketkeeper, squad, England

Usman Khawaja has selflessly placed Queensland’s Sheffield Shield odds above his own Ashes fortunes after forcing South Australia to follow after a disappointing first innings at Karen Rolton Oval.

The Queensland captain faces a battle with Travis Head for the team’s number 5 spot for this summer’s Ashes series as he looks to break through his two-year absence from the Test.

However, he put the team first to help Queensland maintain what is likely to prove winning momentum, sacrificing his last chance to confirm his test credentials.

It was even more selfless given his own lackluster first innings and the fact that it gives Head another chance to stake his claim for the spot before the game is over and dusted.

It came after bizarre scenes in which South Australian opener Jake Weatherald kicked off a Queensland helmet that had been placed on the pitch.

During the change of overs, a Queensland fielder placed the helmet directly in front of the stumps for a teammate to pick it up – or to annoy the batters, only for Weatherald to start it up a few yards away.

Khawaja fired in response to the batter before the umpire arrived to settle the bill.

Weatherald was on nine runs at the time, but would go on to just 26 before being caught on square leg by Matthew Renshaw bowling Sandhus. Weatherald managed 33 in SA’s first innings as they were bowled out for 102 in response to Queenslands 299, before the sequel was enforced.

It was bad news for future test gloveman Alex Carey in his corral to clear Tim Paine for the Ashes, with scores of just 2 and 3.

CLARKES SMITH WARNING:

Australia has a big captaincy to do, but Michael Clarke has given former skipper Steve Smith a warning ahead of that decision.

Pat Cummins and Smith are widely regarded as the top candidates to take over the roles, with both an interview for the role and a decision expected in the coming days.

It comes after Tim Paine stepped down as captain of the Test for men last Friday after an investigation was revealed into sexual messages he sent to a former Cricket Tasmania employee.

But Paine himself has received a huge selection boost in his bid for Ashes fitness.

Balancing the rigors of the captaincy along with fast bowling duties is sure to put Cummins to the test, who could lean on Smith for advice if hired as skipper.

However, Clarke warned Smith not to get too hands-on with his guidance.

He needs to be careful Smithy, as he was criticized for doing that when Tim Paine also took over the captaincy, Clarke said on The big sports breakfast.

That he was in a slip, waving his hands and moving the field. If he is vice captain or even if he is not, he has to be very careful. Only one captain can be on the field.

That is also what leadership is about, possessing it. If it’s Pat Cummins, he can take advice and guidance, but it’s up to him to make the decisions.

Further on his point, Clarke brought up an incident during the third Test against India earlier this year that highlighted the intense spotlight on Smith even when he was not a captain.

In it, Smith was accused of deliberating to close the fold, later saying he was shocked and disappointed by the claims.

What the drama did reveal is how accurate Smith’s actions will be in his role in Sandpaper Gate.

I don’t think Steve Smith understands how extreme it will be, Clarke added.

He caught a glimpse of it against India last summer when he slid the field and was dubbed the world’s biggest cheater. I don’t think he understands how hard it will be for him.

Since his return he has helped this team to win so many cricket matches. He has played a leading role in the team and is doing a great job.

I think he can help the team more by supporting Pat Cummins, scoring a truckload of points and helping Australia win games.

PAINES BIG PLAY BOOST

Tim Paine will play domestic cricket for the first time since April at the highest level, when he takes to the field for Tasmania in the Marsh One-Day Cup on Friday.

The Gloveman plays today in the final day of Tasmania’s four-day second XI game against South Australia in Lindisfarne, meaning tomorrow’s game will be his fifth consecutive matchday.

It’s an important step in his pursuit of full fitness and Ashes roster as he recovers from surgery to repair a pinched nerve in his neck. Midway through the year, the 36-year-old had pain in his neck and left arm due to a bulging disc.

Paine spent 167 overs behind the stumps in the first three days of the second XI game, taking eight catches over SA’s two innings. But he struggled with the bat, as he was stuck for one of two balls lbw on Tuesday after being locked up for one lbw. Tasmania’s second XI will be chasing 153 for the win on Thursday.

The day-night game on Friday will be streamed live on Kayo Sports from 2:35 PM AEDT.

DO NOT GIVE AWAY: PONTINGS WARNING FOR PAIN

Meanwhile, former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has warned that the Tim Paine saga will be an ongoing distraction in appointing his long-term wicketkeeper replacement.

When announcing that he would be relinquishing the captaincy, Paine added that he didn’t want to be an unwelcome disruption.

However, Ponting has warned that this may not be possible, regardless of whether Paine has the added leadership role.

I think it’s inevitable (will be a distraction), Ponting told cricket.com.au.

Yes, he has made a huge appeal for himself, for Australian cricket and for the improvement of the Australian cricket team. But it won’t go away.

Were only a few weeks away from the first test, it will bubble with it.

While Paine will not be captain, shocked teammates supported him to star in the upcoming Ashes series, regardless of the ongoing drama.

However, Ponting says the Australian players should be prepared for the questions about Paine if that is the case.

As much as we’d like to see it go away and there comes a point where it’s never talked about, it’s inevitable it will be there, he added.

Unfortunately for Tim, he will be asked about it everywhere.

Whenever you make mistakes and you have to be front and center in front of the cricket-loving crowd, you have doubts in the back of your mind for a while.

The Paine saga has brought Australias contingency plans to the front of wicketkeepers’ minds, with Alex Carey and Josh Inglis the two logical candidates.

Ponting has a clear idea of ​​who should replace Paine if he is not available for the first Test in the Gabba.

If Paine isn’t playing in Brisbane, the obvious one is Alex Carey, he said.

If Paine is playing the Ashes series, they might be watching someone like Inglis this summer.

ENGLAND APPOINTS AUSSI TO PLOT ASHES AMBUSH

Stuart Broad is looking forward to getting some inside knowledge about Australia after England hired Troy Cooley as pace bowling coach ahead of the upcoming Ashes series.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Wednesday that Cooley, a 55-year-old Australian, will assist tourists in Brisbane under the leadership of elite pace bowling coach Jon Lewis.

He will then assist the sailors of England’s second-tier Lions squad as they face Australia A in a four-day game starting on December 9.

Cooley was England’s bowling coach during the success of their Ashes series in 2005 and then took on a similar role with Australia.

(Cooley) arrived when we came out of quarantine (on) Saturday, but he’s been with us for quite some time, Broad told cricket.com.au.

I’m really looking forward to cracking his brain on Australian conditions and Australian players, to be honest.

Broad (524 Test wickets) and longtime new ball partner James Anderson (632) are not only England’s two leading Test wickets of all time, they are the only members of the current squad to have enjoyed the success of the Ashes series in Australia . their involvement in a 3-1 win in 2010/11.

However, England have since lost nine of their last 10 Tests in Australia, with just one draw.

But Broad, 35, hopes Cooley can help restore the balance.

He’s been in their line-up for a long time, through development and at the highest level, the Nottinghamshire sailor said.

He can give us a good insight into the mentality of the Australian batters. What they want to do, where they want to score, where they don’t like the ball, how (we should) be around them – whether you talk to them, whether you ignore them, whether you drag them… you can they irritate enough to make a mistake.

All this kind of detail, well pick Troy’s brain, because anything you can get, even a percent on someone, will be really helpful to us, added Broad, whose father Chris, an opening batsman, was a key member of England’s 1986/ 87 Ashes winning side in Australia.

You need all that stuff to win in Australia. You have to be at the top of your game at all times and find little cracks in the opposition’s arsenal.

The first test of an upcoming five-match campaign kicks off on December 8 at Brisbane’s Gabba Ground, with Australia holding the Ashes after a 2019 draw in England.

WEATHER MAKES PORT PREPARING POMS

Continued rain meant play was halted without a pitch being thrown on day two of England’s intra-squad tour match at Brisbane’s Peter Burge Oval on Wednesday, delaying the much anticipated return of star all-rounder Ben Stokes.

Only 29 overs were possible on Tuesday, with openers Rory Burns (39 not out) and Haseeb Hameed (53 not out) unbeaten in sending an England XI to 98 without a loss against the Lions.

More rain is expected on Thursday, bringing Stokes back after nearly five months of absence due to mental health issues and finger surgery.

But if Stokes prove his suitability, England could be an extra-fast bowler in the first Test with Anderson, Broad, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson and Craig Overton all looking to benefit from Cooleys expertise.

England have only one game left before the first test – a four-day warm-up within the squad from November 30.

Australia will have their only red ball preparation for the series on December 1, when they will play a three-day game against each other.