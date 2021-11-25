Predictions for Top 25 NCAA Games in Week 13

Rivalry Weekend isn’t just one of the great weekends in college football. It’s one of the great weekends in sport. There are many playoff implications along with closing conference championship races. For schools that aren’t at the top of the food chain, bragging rights are at stake.

The biggest matchup of the weekend comes with No. 3 Ohio State traveling to No. 6 Michigan. The Buckeyes have won their last eight games in the heated rivalry, including five in a row against coach Jim Harbaugh. The team that prevails on Saturday takes the Big Ten East title and would be one win from securing a place in the College Football Playoff. Must be a great atmosphere in the Big House.

The Big 12 Championship game is resolved when No. 7 Oklahoma State No. 9 oklahoma. The Cowboys, who are screaming distance from the playoff, have already confirmed their trip to Arlington, Texas, next week. The Sooners will be the opponent if they can win their Bedlam matchup again, which may take place one last time in Stillwater before OU heads to the SEC. No. 10 Baylor would benefit if Oklahoma loses, provided the Bears pass Texas Tech.

No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Alabama visit respective rivals in the state of Georgia Tech and Auburn as big favorites. There are other grudge matches worth checking out. No. 11 Oregon must get past Oregon State to secure the Pac-12 North title. No. 18 Wisconsin will play for a trip to the Big Ten title game and Paul Bunyan’s Ax when it faces Minnesota. No. 8 Mississippi heads to the state of Mississippi for the Egg Bowl on Thanksgiving with the possibility of a New Year’s Six Bowl berth on the line.

Bold Predictions

In the crazy world of college football, there are always surprises and unexpected results. Some of our experts give their predictions on what will scare us this weekend.

Scooby Axson

Since this is the season of giving, you should be looking for athletic directors to spread their revelry by handing out more pink slips between now and the next conference championships over the weekend. Because the coaching landscape is so unpredictable, let’s put the number of coaching vacancies in four places. This isn’t exactly rocket science, because once the first domino falls into one of the big million dollar orbits, there will be a surge of activity to save the early signing period.

Jace Evans

Mike Gundy has done a phenomenal job in his 17 seasons at Oklahoma State, producing seven campaigns with at least 10 wins, four more than the program has in the rest of its history combined. However, the black mark on his on-field resume is his record of 2-14 against rival Oklahoma. No supposedly big rivalry is more one-sided than Bedlam, but if the Cowboys are ever going to turn the story around, this is the year to do it. The Sooners’ offense is the most inconsistent of the Lincoln Rileys’ tenure and the Oklahoma States’ defense is one of the best in the country, tied for second in points allowed per game, third in total defense and fourth in yards per game. . The Cowboys find a way to finally hold the Sooners down and get just enough points from their uneven attack to land a program-defining win for the Big 12 title game.

Paul Myerberg

Oklahoma finds a foul and scores just enough to get past Oklahoma State and win a low scoring Bedlam. Not that history would call this a disruption: OU is 90-18-7 in the series. But to beat the Cowboys after two weeks of underpowered Caleb Williams’ play and the rest of the normally explosive charge, the Sooners would be within playoff reach for another matchup against OSU to win the Big 12. title to decide.

Eric Smith

Watching the last two weeks of the Ohio State movie would be like a horror movie for any defensive coordinator trying to slow the Buckeyes down. Ohio State blew away Purdue and Michigan State and looks set to do the same with Michigan given the recent results and domination of this series. However, there is more to the story of this game. Buckeyes’ offense hasn’t been as productive when you’re up against a team that can challenge it physically. Nebraska held OSU on 23 points. Penn State allowed 33, but seven of those came on a Buckeyes defensive score. So it’s likely, with Michigan playing in the Big House and the added intensity of the crowd, that it could keep the state of Ohio below 30 points. The great unknown is whether the Wolverines can reach that number with their ground attack. They will do enough to control the clock and move the chains to keep it closer than expected. Their first win against the Buckeyes since 2011 should come as no surprise.

Eddie Timanus

From a purely football perspective, there is no reason to believe that LSU will beat Texas A&M on Saturday night. In their last three SEC-games, all losses, the Tigers have scored no more than 17 runs. Even last week in what should have been a Louisiana-Monroe setup, the Bayou Bengals were anything but impressive on offense. The Aggies, for their part, are only giving up 14.9 points per game, second in the country only to Georgia. And yet this just feels like one of those games where crazy things happen. Somehow Ed Orgeron will get another big moment as LSU’s coach and drive off with one last solid Geaux Tigahs!